Touching many lives

“EVERY NGO should take a more proactive role in creating programmes and services that will empower persons to get out of poverty, heal the broken-hearted, deliver the captives, and give direction to those who have lost their way.”

This according to Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox. The minister was, at the time, addressing attendees at the Annual Fundraising Dinner hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Indian Women’s Group, on Saturday, at the Passage to Asia’s Chandelier Hall, Chaguanas.