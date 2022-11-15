Touching many lives

Minister Cox

KEY MISSION: Minister Cox with some of the guests at the event. 

“EVERY NGO should take a more proactive role in creating programmes and services that will empower persons to get out of poverty, heal the broken-hearted, deliver the captives, and give direction to those who have lost their way.”

This according to Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox. The minister was, at the time, addressing attendees at the Annual Fundraising Dinner hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Indian Women’s Group, on Saturday, at the Passage to Asia’s Chandelier Hall, Chaguanas.

Lauding the Indian Women’s Group of Trinidad and Tobago, which was founded in May 1989 as a veritable champion of the underprivileged, the minister endorsed the organisation’s mission, which was born out of the simple desire to ensure that no one is left behind; aligning well with the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ mandate.

During her brief address to those gathered, Cox reiterated that the country is faced with the challenge of creating economic freedom, especially for poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged persons; and while it is not an easy task, it is one that the ministry consistently addresses on a daily basis.

With this in mind, she added that, within recent times, the ministry has been more intentional about establishing partnerships with non-governmental organisations, faith-based organisations, and community-based organisations, which are dedicated to ensuring that vulnerable populations are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

Committed to support

To this end, she assured that the ministry is committed to continue to pursue initiatives to support these and other civil society organisations, through capacity-building, partnerships and other collaborative mechanisms within the ministry.

In closing, Cox congratulated the Indian Women’s Group on the work they are doing and on the many lives they have touched with their generosity; as the proceeds of fundraising dinner would be utilised to bring relief and support to those who experience difficulty meeting their basic needs and the needs of their dependants.

Soraya Khan, president of the Indian Women’s Group, in her remarks, thanked the minister for attending, and indicated that the organisation is committed to helping the underprivileged and plans to partner with the ministry to fulfil their goals.

The event, entitled “Bollywood Night”, attracted a significant turnout and patrons who were treated to live entertainment by Kaitlyn Sultan, Satnarine Ragoo and Nelisha Mohammed.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was pleased to be part of this fundraiser and encouraged ongoing support for similar initiatives which aim to help, empower and transform lives.

