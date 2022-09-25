CAN sitting in traffic for hours every day impact our health? The answer is a resounding “yes” said physiotherapist Adrian Palmer. In fact he believes the hours of traffic which many drivers must endure on a daily basis should be considered a public health crisis.
There are many factors that are associated with time spent in traffic that could negatively affect one’s health. Physical inactivity is just one example.
From a biological and physical perspective, physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for mortality, and T&T is not immune,
“When a person has to endure five to six hours in traffic each day to and from work, then they spend eight hours sitting at a desk, that’s 14 hours that they are physically inactive,” he said.
Physical inactivity in turn contributes to morbidity or worsening of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, stressed the physiotherapist and Physical Activity in Public Health specialist.
Additionally, waking up early to beat traffic means that children and adults may skip breakfast or have an unhealthy breakfast which puts them at a nutritional disadvantage, said Palmer.
“And when people are going home and are stuck in traffic, the quickest thing they reach for is whatever fast food is available to them. So a lot of people start the day not having a healthy meal and end the day not having a healthy meal especially if they don’t have someone at home to prepare meals for them - and I’m talking about the average Trinidadian family where both parents are working and the children are in school,” he said.
Many follow the general rule of thumb by getting up earlier to avoid traffic. While that sounds logical, sacrificing sleep in order to get an early start the next morning can affect our health in various ways, said Palmer.
Mental health
Studies show that persons, especially those in their middle age who don’t get sufficient sleep are at increased risk of developing hypertension. During the night the heart rate decreases which helps de-stress the whole system but if one is not getting the sleep required then the body loses out on the repair that occurs during the night, he explained.
There are also studies which show that persons who lack sleep are even at risk of developing diabetes - especially those with sleep apnoea.
“We know that diabetes is one of the biggest health problems in Trinidad - about 14 per cent of our population has diabetes and another 12 per cent has prediabetes so that’s a quarter of the population. There is also research which shows that if you don’t get enough sleep your immune system will not function properly.
“Everyone should know that if you’re not getting enough sleep and you’re taking vaccines your body may not respond to the vaccine adequately. Persons who lack sleep are more likely to have more sick days from work,” said Palmer
Sleep deprivation is also related to road rage and mental health issues which all add up and can spill over into our relationships with workmates and family members, he said.
“Imagine you reach to work, you’re drained, frustrated and then have to deal with the psychosocial demands of the workplace on top of that and then you have to leave that and head back into traffic. When you reach home what is your interaction with family members like?” he questioned.
As a physiotherapist Palmer attends to many persons with chronic back, neck and knee pain. Many agree that the less time they spend being active, the more pain they experience.
“If someone with arthritis or chronic back problem has to sit in their vehicle for three to five hours to reach to work and then sit down for work and sit down to drive home, it will cause a constant aggravation of their symptoms. When you add stress, anxiety and depression to that, people with chronic pain tend to feel more pain,” he said.
Lack of productivity
Tiredness and pain also results in a lack of productivity.
The implications of spending so much time in traffic are so far reaching that it needs to be studied and policies and plans need to be implemented, consistently monitored and evaluated, said Palmer.
“Traffic impacts thousands of people in T&T daily and it’s something we must look into and once we get the findings then we can say what are the best strategies to deal with this thing,” he said.
Palmer has a strong interest in public health which he said needs to be seriously revamped. In addition, we need current data that is crucial for investigating the problem and coming up with strategies and implementing them. For too long governments across the region have been focusing on old data or relying on research done in other countries that have different cultures, infrastructures and ways of doing things. That needs to change, he said.
“Traffic has been a big problem for years but once we have up to date research of ways it affects the population - young and old, and if we were to compare the well-being of those dealing with traffic every day versus those who don’t - this can be a powerful tool to advocate for solutions to the problem,” he said.
Most people don’t consider the impacts of physical inactivity and living sedentary lifestyles. Until the best evidence-based strategies are implemented to significantly reduce traffic time, in order to counter the negative health effects of sitting in traffic for hours every day, there need to be sustainable strategies that will work in the long term to get people moving.
That includes encouraging active workplaces and schools and incorporating more green spaces where people can exercise, he said.
“We need more strategies to help decrease the incidence of non-communicable diseases in our society. If we don’t do anything to curb unhealthy behaviour and lifestyles, then we can expect the number of sick persons at our hospitals to go up,” said Palmer.
Now we are seeing the consequences of pandemic policies
Concern is now being expressed in all quarters about children being killed by their caregivers, wounded as collateral damage in gang wars, falling behind educationally, and otherwise being abused in myriad ways.
The causes have been identified as failure to treat effectively with mental health (of mothers), crime, and school resources.
When it comes to children, however, these are proximate causes. Two years ago, a few people attempted to warn that lockdowns and school closures would disproportionately affect children. They were either ignored or, when they attempted to make their argument on Big Tech, actually censored. Now we are seeing the consequences of economic desperation arising directly from these pandemic policies.
The ultimate cause of all these ills, however, is an abdication of responsibility by adults. That this attitude persists is most graphically shown by the continued insistence that children wear masks to protect adults from a disease now equivalent to the common cold.
It is, therefore, not surprising that those lamenting the deaths and abuse of children are only recommending more of the same measures that have failed in the past. This is because strategies that might actually save children’s lives—defunding URP, attaching requirements to welfare cheques (such as doctor visits and school attendance), and giving school principals autonomy to hire and fire teachers—are not politically beneficial or even politically correct.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport
