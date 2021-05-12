Trail Blazing

The North Oropouche River is one of the main rivers draining North-East and East Trinidad. Tributaries from the Northern Range such as Cuare and those from East Central such as Cunapo merge along its course to form a mighty waterway into the Atlantic.
The mouth of this river numbers among the biggest along Trinidad’s East Coast, with almost a quarter of a mile width at its lip. Each year during the dry season, a high and compact strip of sand is built by the Atlantic that naturally regulates the outflow of the water.
This sandbar is usually breached in the rainy season by floodwaters pushing towards free passage into the sea. Last year, there was a major flooding event when continuous heavy rain created flood conditions. This was exacerbated when the sandbar held firm and residents of Leemond had to hastily respond to the emergency created inland.
Another extreme rise in water levels occurred earlier this year as a “wet” dry season brought with it unexpected flood conditions. The river failed to empty into the sea when the new sturdy sandbar resisted the pressure.
Emergency response
Agricultural lands along the course of the river, known for their burgeoning produce, the breadbasket of Sangre Grande and environs, were again at high risk of devastation.
Farmers had to manually breach the sandbar to release the high waters of the river into the sea, something that should have been a natural action of the river itself as in the rainy season.
The Mohammed family spearheads the emergency response of the rest of the farmers of Leemond, and according to one member, Ronnie Mohammed, after the big flooding event of last year, this was totally unexpected so soon after and in the dry season, too.
“The water rose quickly and reached the flooring of the upstairs house. The vehicle outside was totally submerged. We lost all our crops, including 200 plantain plants with some huge bunches on them. The water just rooted everything up and carried them away. We now have to start over, and it is tough.”
“It takes less than a half-hour from the village to get to the river mouth via the overland route to the seashore, and just about the same time by boat travelling down the river, but because necessary weighty implements such as shovels, hoes and more have to be carried to the spot, it is more practical to use boat transport.
“We had to gather all the villagers together and go as fast as we could to burst the sandbar. We had to watch for where the current of the river was strongest to start bursting open a trench at that spot.
“We split into two crews and alternately switched, with one doing the digging and one supplying food and water to refresh us because it takes at least three days and nights to remove just this small part of nature’s containment.
“The sandbar always reaches a height of about 20 feet high, creating a really shallow area around it, so we had to identify a width of about 300 feet of sandbar, then dig a trench about 20 feet to reach the actual water, then another 20 feet out to sea,” he said.
Dangerous work
“This is dangerous work, and sometimes my brothers Robert, Dondee Rennie and I would start the job before the other villagers arrive. The challenge is that when you dig the sand, it comes back, so you must know the technique of removing it. We were born into this, so we always spearhead the operation.
“When the river begins to pour through the trench, you have to move out of there as fast as you could because your life is at great risk of being swept away in the gallons of water rushing through, and threatening to take the rest of the sandbar you are standing on with it.
“In my family, as in most traditional settings, this is a generational activity, and according to beliefs handed down, you have to go bathe in the sea and ask permission of her to do the job because this is Mother Nature’s job, and we are the ones intervening,” Mohammed added.
Since the work done by Leemond’s agricultural community in mitigating the flooding of the river into their area, the water has balanced itself off and the sea has already reconstructed another high sandbar across the mouth to close it again.
The Mohammed family continues to monitor the weather patterns and the potential effects of sudden changes and expresses its commitment to protecting the communal livelihoods of Leemond.
“This is Mother Nature at work and we cannot do anything about it right now, but when flooding occurs, people suffer, so it is crucial that we act before the disaster happens. It will not be much of a disaster if we take the necessary action to deflect it.”
This is where Government departments, corporate entities, non-governmental organisations can also put stand-by crews in place to work with members of this community in a disaster response plan to protect the lives and livelihoods of Leemond.
—Heather-Dawn Herrera