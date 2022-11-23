WE entered the Aripo Savannas under heavy cloud cover that portended additional rain to that which had already fallen earlier that morning. My guide, Richard Smith, president of the group Sundew, had advised the use of boots and I could now see why. The entire expanse of savannas before us was inundated in a sheet of water that threatened to top our boots if we were not careful.
Smith, who is more informed and well accustomed to the extreme conditions distinctive of this environment, having conducted regular educational tours and assisted several scientific research teams with their work, directed that we walk on the grass-vegetated mounds that indicated a shallower tread along the trail. All trails were entirely underwater.
In past years, a trip along the Bunker trail would have entailed trekking on crack and dried-out soil with equally as dry rustling grasses typical of this section of the savannas. The pinks, yellows and other rainbow hues of rare and endemic flowering plants would have created a sea of colour in the customary sunshine. Now, most of it was underwater, a submerged garden, dormant until hotter and drier conditions returned.
Manakin food, bread and cheese, Xmas fern and what is commonly called toilet paper bush were dominant because they belong to taller species of plants. Those that were shorter such as ground orchids, and the two carnivores sundew and bladderwort seemed to be in tandem with flora in polar regions that naturally go into a state of hibernation. Mushrooms were nowhere to be seen.
We discussed the prolonged duration of this year’s rainy season, that spanned more than six months. Flora that would have thrived and flourished in the annual transitions of rain and sunshine though hardy as is characteristic of savanna species, would have had to struggle with loss of food sources.
The insect-eating sundew (Drosera capillaris) would have been inaccessible to potential prey submerged as it was.
At this point we noticed that in the shallower areas, tiny red tentacles broke the surface of the water, alerting us that the sundew was fighting to adapt to the flooded environment by sending out its tentacles above the surface to lure insects. This was indeed a tall order but in these conditions, a matter of survival.
The Aripo Savannas is composed of sandy silty soil with a shallow layer of clay that is impervious to water. It is one of two natural savannas that form part of the biodiversity of Trinidad, the Aripo in north-east central just south of the eastern northern range and the Erin in the southland.
The Aripo is a prohibited area under the Forests Act of 1987 and is further protected by the 2007 Environmental Management Authority’s designation as an environmentally sensitive area (ESA). Therefore a permit is required to gain access into the savannas.
We found that marsh islands of moriche were thriving and were extending their reach into the grasslands. Diverse vegetation sprung at the base of the palms. In the past, there were more of these islands before quarrying contributed to palm loss. The present groves signalled that a natural regeneration was in progress. One woodpecker made its way up the trunk of a palm, the only form of wild life making appearance on a rainy morning.
During World War II, when the Americans established Fort Read and built bunkers, roadways, embankments and drains, today it is the man-made drainage that is releasing the blocked water from the savannas. We could hear the rushing water in the drains along the Bunker road. Other than the swish-splash of our boots through the water, these were the only audible sounds in the stillness of the savannas.
Both Mr Smith and later retired Forestry officer Thomas Gill made the point that before there was the introduced drainage, the savannas would have been more waterlogged than they are now, and during years of prolonged flooded conditions, dry season species of plants would have shown their resilience and adaptive natures to such extremes in weather conditions.
We were reminded that all species of plants do not flower at the same time which accounts for the beauty of the savannas in all seasons. Those that did not get the opportunity to bloom this year, were just waiting to burst forth in all their glory come next dry season.
It was challenging to access more of the savannas because the trails were all under water. Our morning’s visit was also shortened at this point as another shower of rain descended on us.