Treverra James cops scholarship

Tobago’s Treverra James was recognised for academic excellence when the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy (DEIE) hosted a celebratory function for her on March 23.
James, a past pupil of Bishop’s High School, received a Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Open Scholarship. She was the only scholarship recipient from Tobago, winning a National Open Scholarship in technical studies.
“I’m very thankful to my parents and those who would’ve supported me on this journey, and I’m very excited about the opportunities I’m yet to seize,” said James.
“I think that when preparation meets opportunity, you’re able to succeed. When you’re able to set the goals for smaller things, you’re then able to achieve the bigger things when you’re given the opportunity. It’s important to stay dedicated and to seek help from your support system, when needed,” she said during the event, which was hosted at the Fairways Restaurant and Golf Lounge, Lowlands.
Principal of Bishop’s High School, Cindy Ramnarine, described her as focused and disciplined, adding that, “Her achievement was the result of a community effort, including the involvement of her parents and teachers. She has demonstrated what excellence represents. Bishop’s mission to develop well-rounded students has come to pass in this student.”
DEIE Secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack said, “It is quite evident that Treverra identified her objective at a very early age and was fully committed to its accomplishment. During this unprecedented global pandemic, Treverra was still able to excel academically, kudos to her!”
Melville-Jack reinforced that both educators and a student’s circle of influence, including extended family members, play a role in helping the pupil to accomplish their goals.