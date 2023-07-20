TRIBE Carnival’s SunSet Wkn starts today

The six-mas band amalgamation—TRIBE, Lost Tribe, Harts, Bliss, Pure and Rogue—will stage four events this weekend to mark their 20th anniversary and launch their Carnival 2024 presentation, Rainforest.
The three-day launch starts tonight with SunSet Theatre on Ariapita Avenue, featuring a theatrical and cultural street parade from Ana to Carlos streets. The showcase culminates with the launching of The Lost Tribe’s Fly presentation.
TRIBE CEO Dean Ackin lauded his extensive team for the growth and success of the TRIBE brand, adding that in keeping with their 2024 theme, the group can now “be considered the TRIBE Family Tree”.
However, not everyone is buying into the band’s convincing sell of innovation and progress.
Several concerned citizens took to social media this week to express concerns over the band’s decision to block Ariapita Avenue—from Ana Street to Murray Street—for its SunSet Theatre, calling it “an annoying inconvenience”.
“So, TRIBE Carnival looking to bully the people that reside in the area!” one man wrote on Facebook yesterday.
“Hummm, I wonder if persons will comment before or after they buy their tickets?” another poster noted.
Ackin deferred to Lost Tribe creative director Valmiki Maharaj, who planned the SunSet Theatre, to respond to the public’s concerns over the re-routing of traffic.
Maharaj, however, couldn’t be reached for comment yesterday. He was said to be in Zoom meetings and was therefore unreachable.
Tomorrow the band will host SunSweat, a fitness party, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nelson Mandela Park, Port of Spain; and tomorrow night, their official band launch at the Queen’s Park Savannah Paddock, Port of Spain.
The band’s SunSet Jam is scheduled for the Anchorage, Chaguaramas, on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Two decades. Do you know what can happen in two decades? A child can be born. And then that child grows up, comes into his own, and builds his own community. And before you know it, that child is an adult, achieving much more than you can ever imagine,” Ackin said of the band’s growth.
“Better yet, since next year’s theme is Rainforest, we might consider the TRIBE family a tree. When we planted that seed long ago, we didn’t know what fruit it would bear. But we nurtured it anyway, with good ideas and our masqueraders at the fore.
“And now, we have a tree with six branches—each branch bearing countless leaves, and each leaf representing every single one of you,” Ackin told the Express yesterday afternoon.
Despite its undeniable success, TRIBE has not been without criticism. Mas purists have accused the multi-band conglomerate of attempting to “monopolise the Carnival” and flood the market with “unimaginative” bikini-and-beads costuming.
Ackin’s response is simply that TRIBE is evolving. He pointed to the band’s logo redesign, launched earlier this week, as a symbol of its “fresh, modern and vibrant” approach to the Carnival experience.
“Carnival continues to grow and evolve. At TRIBE we continue to meet the demand of our masqueraders by catering to their needs.
“Twenty years ago, Carnival bands sold costumes only. TRIBE sells an all-inclusive package, similar to an all-inclusive resort, which does not sell just a hotel room.
“As we celebrate 20 years of success and look towards the future, we approach it with a new, contemporary design sensibility, outlook and voice that reflects our evolution.
“This new brand is something we hope that our community will feel proud to embrace, to wear and to own. It represents our assuredness, our professionalism, and just a little bit of wildness. Because that is who we are as Caribbean people, and as Trinbagonians,” Ackin said.
Ackin said TRIBE is always looking at ways to evolve, and hinted the band will soon be applying AI applications to their design and functionality.
“Let me give you a hint. We will also be tapping into the use of AI: and this time by AI, I don’t only mean all-inclusive! We will be piloting some projects this year with chatbots and facial-recognition technology. Look out for it.”