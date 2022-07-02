TRIBE hosts three-day ‘Sunset Weekend’ for C2K23 launch

Widely considered a pioneer of black British history, Ové has spent a lifetime sharing his unique perspective on the black experience in Britain.

The Belmont-born filmmaker, photographer, painter and writer has built a prolific career in film and holds the Guinness World Record for being the first black British filmmaker to direct a feature-length film, Pressure (1976). Ové has documented racism and the Black Power movement in Britain with films such as Baldwin’s Nigger (1968) and Dream to Change the World (2003).