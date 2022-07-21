Tribe SunsetWkn dawns

A thesis on survival, resilience and triumph expressed through the art and craft of mas.
That’s the imagery mas band TRIBE wants to paint on the blank canvas that is Carnival 2023 says creative director Valmiki Maharaj.
“We tell the story of us as a people coming out of this apocalyptic experience. Remembering who we are, remembering our power, our energy and identifying and defining what the future is, not only as a Carnival community but as humanity,” a passionate Maharaj told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
Maharaj and his team will have their chance to put their unique stamp on the upcoming festival, with a three-day launch weekend of events they have dubbed Tribe SunsetWkn.
The party begins tonight with their free to attend Ariapita Sunset Street Theatre on the popular Woodbrook Avenue. Tomorrow morning the band hosts the sunSWEAT fitness fete at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Grounds.
On Saturday evening they will unveil the 2023 presentation of the six bands under the Tribe Family of Bands banner—Tribe, Bliss, The Lost Tribe, Harts, Rogue the Band and Pure, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road Extension, Port of Spain. Tribe wraps up their busy weekend with the Las Jam Carnival fete at the Hasley Crawford Stadium.
The SunsetWkn has been carefully curated with the masquerader in mind, Maharaj said. Sound engineer Michael Montano and dance choreographer Bridgette Wilson have taken lead in assisting Maharaj in executing the band’s vision.
“Our entire launch experience this year is curated based on the experience of the masquerader. For years they been telling us they love coming to the launch, but they find the show is too long. We have listened. The show is 30 to 40 minutes long, which is the shortest we have ever done but filled with themes, bands being launched, dances, different styles of music and special effects,” Maharaj revealed.
International and regional eyes are on the local mas sector and particularly Tribe as on of the industry leaders, to see what form the masquerade takes following the pandemic-forced mas hiatus.
Tribe bandleader Dean Ackin says while his band has had adjust their business outlook and approach one fundamental truth remains “People are ready for the road.
“You must thrive to survive and this means perpetual innovation and that’s what this new Sunset Weekend and new launch format are about. It’s a change and a new approach to showcasing the costumes but more importantly the culture,” Ackin explained.
The restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic has “decimated the entertainment and Carnival industry,” Ackin lamented. However, the mas visionary maintains that there is a new opportunity at hand to create destination events during band launch season that attract tourists to these shores.
“It’s a mini-Carnival weekend in summer and we anticipate more and more people coming in for this weekend as the years go on. We also see this event format supporting the tourism thrust in Trinidad and Tobago - in the future we expect this to become a destination weekend for locals and visitors from abroad,” Ackin said.
Maharaj, meanwhile, says while the pandemic represented “the most difficult thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life” the pressure is on Tribe to “come good” after having months to conceptualise their much-anticipated return.
“Oh, the pressure is on, not only from the public and the world but from yourself. As creatives, especially after sitting down for such a long period of time, this being your first big costume design for Trinidad Carnival, you want it to be amazing, you want it to be perfect,” Maharaj said.
The trendsetting mas designer, however, maintained that rumours of Trinidad Carnival losing ground in the region have been greatly exaggerated. It has been mentioned on social media that this is a make-or-break Carival for Trinidad and Tobago as the festivals in Jamaica, Barbados and Notting Hill in the UK have started gaining larger international followings.
“I don’t think we have fallen anywhere at all. The Trinidad Carnival experience is a unique and irreplaceable one and the pandemic has proven that to us more than anything else. No matter how much Zoom party, Twitter party, virtual experience, go away for different Carnivals, the constant feedback we got is it’s not Trinidad Carnival. Not to say it was bad, it was nice, but it was not the same thing,” Maharaj said.
In the same breath Maharaj reiterated this is not a time for complacency and called on all mas creators to elevate their creative products and the experience they provide masqueraders.
“I think because you have all these new products coming out, we do have a responsibility to make sure we keep our head high. I think our quality our standard our service, are things that are no longer measured regionally but internationally and that’s something we have to keep in mind.
“People spend a lot of money to come to Trinidad, its far and its expensive, and they spend a lot to come here for this experience. That’s something we need to keep in mind consistently and not just one of us, or two of us, but all of us collectively, because what each of us does impacts each other and the whole industry
“I think with every costume, every party, we hold a responsibility of maintaining that mantle of Trinidad Carnival, that mantle of the mecca of Carnival, that mantle of the king, if you will, and it’s a responsibility I take very seriously,” Maharaj concluded.