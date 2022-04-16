Tribute to a Pan Pioneer

Nestor “Sullos” Sullivan fought to make the pan a true national instrument where every boy and girl could have the opportunity to learn pan at school.
That ongoing drive is where Sulivan’s true legacy lies, says boyhood friend and fellow Pamberi Steel Orchestra founder Andre Moses.
“What we are trying to do is not to think of Nestor’s contribution as something in the past, but rather as something continuing. This question of steelband’s global penetration not just north, but he was looking south of the equator towards South America. He was saying we have to put some building blocks in place,” Moses told the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Sullivan, a former Pan Trinbago vice president and founder member of Pamberi, passed away at his Campo Street, San Juan Hill home on April 2. The 66-year-old music educator, a founding member of the Pan in Schools Coordinating Council (PSCC), was ailing for the past three months and was hospitalised earlier this year, Moses said.
“All during the pandemic up until 2021, he had little episodes, but he was up and about being Nestor. Things developed quickly. In a short space of time, he didn’t ail for a very long time,” Moses said.
Moses, who first met Sullivan at St Mary’s College, witnessed first hand his passion for the national instrument and rise through the pan association’s administrative ranks first as the manager of Pamberi, then as the President of the Pan Trinbago’s Eastern region and later as VP of the national executive, all before his 25th birthday in 1979.
“On one hand he was very simple, grassroots, down to earth and very passionate, but on the other hand he was very complex in de sense that although he likes being a groundman and getting things done and interacting with people he also spent hours in the national archives researching history of steel pan and later became an expert and lectured on the circuit both home and abroad,” Moses explained.
A special meeting
Renegades Steel Orchestra champion arranger Duvone Stewart was one of those that benefited by Sullivan’s love for staying grounded and plugged into the next generation of pan musicians on the islands.
Tobago-born Stewart, 45, met Sullivan as an 11-year-old boy when he visited the sister isle to see his close friend, Stewart’s older cousin the late Trevor Armstrong, who Sullivan met while at Teacher’s Training College.
“Trevor said ‘I have a lil cousin he real bad inno’ and that was the introduction of me meeting Nestor Sullivan in 1985. He was at my home in Wilson Road, Scarborough talking about the pan. Everything he spoke was going through my right and coming through the left (ear). I was 11 years; I just wanted to play pan,” Stewart recalled.
Years later when Stewart first came to play pan in Trinidad, he encountered Sullivan again who “reminded me about our talk in my gallery”.
When Stewart took over as arranger at Renegades Sullivan again reminded him that he was the first to predict his quick rise in steelpan. “He never stopped making appearances and just wanted to keep that relationship for the love he have for me through my cousin who was his best friend.
Doh mind I was not a part of Pamberi he was a member of the steelpan fraternity, he wasn’t selfish to be only about his band Pamberi, he was for steelpan,” Stewart said.
Stweart said Sullivan’s passing as well as the recent death of soca star Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) is yet another wake-up call for the national community to pay tributes to this nation’s leading cultural practitioners while they are alive on not in death.
“Yuh see T&T and the culture we have at our disposal to showcase to the world, we doh even take time to say thank you in the most humane genuine way to the individuals who pave the way. Look at Blaxx; before he passed away nobody was posting nothing. Now they go as far as to post lyrics of songs he sung and make it quotes and memes. If de man was alive and you do that he woulda feel good knowing yuh doing it from the heart. Why yuh wait till he dead,” Stewart said.
A dream to take steelpan global
Veteran pannist Antony “Juggy” Rose said Sullivan often lamented the missed opportunities to take the national instrument in a tangible way to more international audiences. Sullivan’s University of the West Indies (UWI) Master of Arts - Carnival Studies final research paper focused on “The Steelband Movement in T&T: Fundamentals for its Further development”.
“Nestor pointed out opportunities to promote pan internationally. He lamented that on occasions of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and the Organisation of American States (OAS) in 2009 that we did not adequately promote pan music. He saw the OAS as one means of reaching out to Latin America, which is a huge market for music,” Rose said during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
Above all Sullivan was big on succession planning and not leaving the administration of steelpan to chance, Moses said. Ensuring the continuation of that work is the best way to pay tribute to his legacy, he said.
“We are discussing, how we could action that passion that he had in terms of education. The other thing we want to do is document all his writing. It goes just beyond a Pamberi effort; it will have to be a joint effort with a network of people who will find common cause with what he was doing,” Moses concluded.