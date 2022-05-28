Tribute to Rudder, Resistence

All roads lead to the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) Port of Spain, from July 29 to August 1. But before the fetching tapestry of African themed shopping, culture, arts, crafts and history unfolds, The Emancipation Support Committee Of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT), Executive Chair, Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, said there will be highlights including honours for iconic calypsonian David Michael Rudder and the late Lutalo Masimba (Bro Resistance), former president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation. Resistance died on July 14, 2021, and, left a legacy of rapso hits.

Uzoma-Wadada said a signature event will be a visit from Senegalese journalist Amandla Thomas-Johnson, who is writing a book on the late Pan African leader Kwame Ture. Thomas-Johnson will share his knowledge at the launch of the Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series, and it will coincide with ESCTT theme “Commemorating 30 Years Of Transformation and Resilience”.

On the tribute to Resistance, Uzoma-Wadada said: “Last year, we hosted an online tribute. This year, we will have artistes who cling to the rapso tradition paying tribute to him. Rudder will be coming in and we will be honouring him. We thank them for their contribution.”

She also said there will be a slew of exciting events including the Yoruba Village Drum Festival and Ewa Afrika a Nubian Renaissance fashion show coordinated by Richard Young and other local designers.

On Wednesday, ESCTT held its official launch, at which Culture Minister Randall Mitchell delivered the feature address at the Bergerac Road, Maraval headquarters.

Among the battery of speakers were Khafra Kambon, Director of Regional and Pan African Affairs, ESCTT; Esther Gomo, Head of Chancery, Representative of High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and His Excellency Alvaro Sanchez Cordero, Ambassador of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. They were joined by Her Excellency Selvia Miller, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama; and Dr Natalia Kanem, Chief Executive Officer of the United Nations Population Fund. Guests were entertained by San Juan South Cultural Organisation’s drummers, Spoken Word Poet Zakiya Gill, and Stacy Sobers, 2018 National Calypso Queen.

Asha Kambon, ESCTT director of Communications and Public Relations, served as facilitator. Equino Moyo, elder, historian and director of ESCTT, was also present. Each speaker extended best wishes to ESCTT.

Itinerary

Pan African Festival TT Commemorating Emancipation Launch events

June 12-5 p.m. — 2022 Pan African Festival TT Commemorating Emancipation Launch Of The Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series Kwame Ture In Trinidad and Tobago Revisiting Black Power-

Amandla Thomas-Johnson, a journalist based in Dakar, Senegal, covering West Africa.

June 18-3 p.m. — The Yoruba Village Drum Festival (Tribute To Fathers)

June 26-4 p.m. — Ewa Afrika a nubian renaissance at Garden Theatre, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s

(There will be a pavilion with an extraordinary display of creative products and services with an exhibition configuration)

July 3 — Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series and Film Festival

The Legacy Of Discrimination in Education Against The African Child: Towards a Permanent Solution

Dee-Ann Kentish Roberts-Minister Of Education and Social Development of Anguilla

Dr Lennox Bernard-Educator and Curriculum Specialist

July 10 — Documentary Film and Panel Discusson 2

Decolonising Public Spaces: Documentary Audit on Picton Film

Gaynor Legall, Coordinator of the Slave Trade and the British audit commissioned by the Welsh government

July 17 — Documentary Film and Panel Discusson 3

Raisin Lakay: Contemporary Issues Affecting Haiti’s Development

Jessica St Ville Ulyssess, a first generation Haitian American dancer, educator and choreographer

(Medium of dance to tell the story of Haiti)

July 24 — Lecture

Decolonising Data and Democratising Artificial Intelligence

Renee Cummings, Artificial Intelligence Ethicist, Data archivist, Inclusive Innovation and Public Interest Technology Specialist, Criminologist, Criminal Psychologist, Risk Management and Media specialist

Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village

The largest collection of African inspired art, craft, jewelry, clothing, educational matersial and food

July 29 — 10 a.m.

Grand Opening Of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Village TransAtlantic Exposition/online

Global Africa Forum-10.30 a.m./online

Rhythm and Voices Of Africa-3 p.m./Online

Shikamoo Calypso Concert-4 p.m./online

July 30

Rhythm and Voices Of Africa-3 p.m.-Online

Tribute To Brother Resistance-5.30 p.m./online

Unity Reggae Concert- 8 p.m.

July 31 — Family Day/Rhythm and Voices Of Africa/Online

Noon till 6 p.m.

Jazz at Sunset — 6 p.m.

Pan by Moonlight — 7 p.m./Online

Entrance fee — $30 from 3 p.m.

Children under 12-free

August 1 — Emancipation Day

Yedasse —Tribute to Our Ancestors-Written by poet Dr Pearl Eintou Springer

Treasury Building, Port of Spain — 7 a.m.

Kambule-Brian Lara Promenade, Port Of Spain-9 a.m.

Through the historic capital to the Village

Rhythm and Voices of Africa — 1 p.m. (Lidj Yasu)

Flambeaux Procession — From Lidj Yasu to All Stars Panyard, Duke Street, Port of Spain

More info:

868-628-5008; Fax 1-868-628-9526: E-mail: info.emancipation@esc-tt.org

Facebook — Emancipation Support Committee - ESC

