Tributes continue to pour in for ‘Darling Denyse’

Shock and sadness engulfed the nation when news spread of the passing last Sunday morning of iconic calypso queen Denyse Plummer, following a long battle with cancer. Several prominent artistes and personalities took to their social media pages to share their experiences.
The tributes to her legacy continue.
In a phone interview earlier this week, arranger /producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson said: “It’s a personal loss. I started her recording career with a song called “You Are What I Have Waited For”.
I did her first album Natural. It was still strictly in the pop world. Remember when she got a baptism of fire on Skinner Park, San Fernando? I was her musical director on stage.”
“And I produced the album Carnival Killer, in which she coined the term ‘What Is Deeesse’. We did numerous shows and concerts throughout the years. We worked for over 45 years. She was the artiste I have worked with the longest in my career. I produced the iconic album Nah Leaving. It’s almost like a second level national anthem. Her late sister Arlene was her manager. I go back with the family a long time. I would visit them at home.”
New York based soca artiste Ajala (Keith Sutherland) said: “I am at a loss for words. I first met and worked with her at Chaconia Inn, Maraval. I sang back-up on several of her albums including Nah Leaving.
“We did a number of shows together. She was a wonderful woman and artiste. She also appreciated, admired and encouraged me in the industry. She was a ‘one of a kind’ entertainer, artiste and friend. May she rest in peace.”
Asked about the mood in New York, he added: “Jamal Talib is sad. Anslem Douglas and Poser (Sylvester Lockhart) are sad. All the foreign based entertainers like Designer, who are flying the Trinbago flag, are deeply saddened. We are just reminiscing on the late queen Denyse Plummer.”
—Sherma Orr - “She was a member of the Revue cast for years. She worked with Baron on shows. They travelled extensively together. I always admired how she mounted a stage.”
—TUCO vice president Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall): She was indefatigable. When she got toilet paper on stage at Skinner Park, San Fernando, in 1986, she went back to the drawing board and did her work. She took it in stride. Even Gypsy (Winston Peters) sang about it. The result was an anthem for women “Woman Is Boss”. Till today, women are chanting that hookline, “Woman Is Boss”.We (TUCO president Ainsley King and executive) salute queen Denyse Plummer and extend sincere condolences to her family and friends. The fraternity is poorer at her passing.”
—Businessman Monty Montano, father of soca artiste Machel Montano: “She exemplified all the qualities that make people successful. She was determined, fearless and she paid due care and attention to her craft. She started out with a major hurdle. Who can forget all the toilet paper she got in Skinner Park? It was the “acid test”, but she overcame and did well. She was accepted and she became a darling among calypsonians and the fraternity. She dabbled in a number of genres successfully. She proved to be strong woman and a mentor to other women. She will be missed.”
—Former calypson monarch Michael Osuna (Sugar Aloes): “I was shocked. I did not know about it. I doubted the news. She came out and told everybody she had cancer and God made his place for her. She was persistent with encouragement from the other artistes. She was the only female calypsonian standing firm at the Revue. When I took over, we did not hire any other women. I want to tell her family to Bb strong and hold the faith. Condolences to her family.”
—Former Port Of Spain mayor Joel Martinez: “I think she made a huge difference in the industry. She was a great mentor to women and girls. She left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. She will be sorely missed. I extend heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity.”
—President Amalgamated Workers’ Union (AWU) Michael Prentice: “I extend condolences to the family and loved ones. I always enjoyed her music, especially ‘Nah Leavin’. She was warm and friendly. The cultural fraternity lost a treasure.”
—Patsy Calliste, wife of the late icon Leroy Calliste: “Denyse Plummer was a person unchanged offstage and onstage. She was the same person. When she came offstage, we would talk. She was fond of Black Stalin. She loved his songs. She was very fond of him and my family. We grew close to the calypso. My favourite song was ‘Nah Leaving’. The year when she was painted with toilet paper, she swore she would finish singing. After all was said and done, and when we were leaving the park, he walked over and spoke to her. He told her you can’t leave now. And she went on to sing ‘Nah Leavin’. My girlfriend Joanie was the leader of the toilet paper (brigade) and she would be having fun with them. That day when she got the ‘crowning in Skinner Park’, she was not there. She left for the early part of the show. The next day the headlines said ‘Joanie and her posse pelted Denyse Plummer’.
“I know she had left very early. I replied, ‘You were not there, but you left instructions’. She never forgave me for that. It was great laughter and banter. Everything came right back. She won the crown and she won crowns. She was one in a million. To live through that agony and have people eating from your hands, was not an easy feat. To God be the glory,” added Calliste.
—Calypsonian Mba (Gary Thomasos): “I salute her for courage. Not only with her battle with cancer but her feat in Skinner Park, San Fernando. She fought it and became one of the most popular women in the art form. She fought against segregation to prove she was a Trini. She paved the way for anybody who suffered those unfortunate situations in life. She fought the cancer. She converted her life to God. She was an earth warrior. May she rest in peace.”
—Founder of Soca Monarch William Munro: “She made a great change when she moved to gospel. She never stopped singing. Instead of pop, soca and calypso, she sang gospel. She sang for the Lord. The life she lived, I hope to see her in paradise. That cancer is horrible. I, too, changed my life and am grateful to be serving the Lord. I noticed after Covid-19 so many people got cancer and heart attacks. I am not blaming Covid-19. Just an observation.
“In the calypso world, she excelled. She overcame her problems in Skinner Park, San Fernando. They booed her and pelted her with toilet paper and orange skins. They even opened umbrellas for her. It showed strength and determination. She’s a fantastic and marvellous woman.”