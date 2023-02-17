Tributes flow for Master Funny

Against a blue backdrop, Klassic Ruso calypsonian and artiste William Bannister (Will B) painted a portrait of veteran calypsonian Donric Williamson, fondly known as “Master Funny”.
Master Funny’s wife, Claudette, daughters Tricica and Triclan, and son-in-law Anthony presented him with a specially commissioned portrait, on Valentine’s Day, which took place at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian’s Organisation (TUCO) booth, at John Cupid Carnival Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
On hand to share in the intimate celebration and commend Lord Funny for his contribution to culture and society were TUCO welfare officer Carlston Kerr and TUCO North Zone chairman Mark “Contender” John, and other artistes.
In 2018, Lord Funny was conferred with the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) from President Paula-Mae Weekes and he received the “Keys To The City” in 1989. Some of Master Funny’s repertoire includes “Sweet, Sweet Trinidad”, “Farmer Brown”, “How You Feel” and “Ding Dong”.
Sharing his sentiments, Master Funny said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be given this token by my wife, Claudette, and my friends. I thank everyone. I thank all the artistes and well wishers for coming and partaking in the celebration. It’s nice to know people appreciate you and your music.”
Kudos for Claudette
His wife Claudette came in for kudos from everyone present. During his contribution, Contender said: “Behind every successful man is a good woman. When you see Master Funny, you see Claudette. She is always there at his side and supporting her husband.”
Claudette also said their links to kaiso included the late Winston Bailey (Shadow) and Francine “Singing Francine” Edwards who were Tricica’s godparents.
Will B had devoted his time and energy to painting icons including Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), Samuel “Lord Brigo” Abraham, and Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons as part of the Monarch and Icons series.
He said: “It took about a week and a half to complete it. You have to pace yourself and work on it. It was a labour of love. I appreciate Master Funny. Donrick is part of the North Zone. He is a stalwart and an icon in calypso. We felt we had to pay tribute.”
Everyone gathered in a circle, and prayed for Almighty God’s blessings on Master Funny and his family. They also recited the Lord’s Prayer and Psalm 23. After Kerr delivered the vote of thanks. He brought greetings on behalf of TUCO executive and wished Master Funny continued success in his career, good health and blessings.