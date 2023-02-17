Tributes flow for Master Funny

Against a blue backdrop, Klassic Ruso calypsonian and artiste William Bannister (Will B) painted a portrait of veteran calypsonian Donric Williamson, fondly known as “Master Funny”.

Master Funny’s wife, Claudette, daughters Tricica and Triclan, and son-in-law Anthony presented him with a specially commissioned portrait, on Valentine’s Day, which took place at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian’s Organisation (TUCO) booth, at John Cupid Carnival Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.