Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier places his hands in wet cement at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, back in 1967. Poitier, the ground-breaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died on Thursday. He was 94. —Photo: AP

Tributes to Sidney Poitier continued to pour in following his death Thursday at the age of 94. Poitier was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw.

“For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could. He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.” — Singer/songwriter Harry Belafonte, in a statement.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.” — Denzel Washington, in a statement.

“My honour to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life. I treasured him. I adored him. He had an enormous soul I will forever cherish.” — Oprah Winfrey, on Instagram.

“Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomised dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors.” — Former president Barack Obama, on Twitter.

“The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten. ... All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your incredible gift. But most of all, thank you for being willing to share YOU to make us all better.” — Actor and director Tyler Perry, on Facebook.

“Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend.” — Actor Morgan Freeman, on Twitter.

“This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as black folks, mattered!!! It was an honour...” — Actor Viola Davis, on Instagram.

“If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high: To Sir… with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars. — Actor and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter.

“Sidney Poitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising in the path of light you blazed. We will always hold you in our hearts and forever speak your name. — Actor and director Debbie Allen, on Twitter.

“One of the greatest actors of his generation. We all have our Poitier era. Growing up in the ’70s I’d have to say that maybe Uptown Saturday Night was the first movie I ever watched. ... Rest in peace. And thank you.” — Musician Questlove, on Instagram.

“Few artists have contributed more to the Civil Rights Movement than Sidney Poitier. As an actor, he was determined not to be defined by his race, but he pointedly refused roles that perpetuated negative stereotypes. His charm and grace, both onscreen and off, helped to open hearts and minds as the nation challenged segregation and discrimination.” — Marc H Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

“He single-handedly changed the face of the Leading Man. I had the honour to thank him in person and, in his kindness and grace, he said, “You’re a leading man, Lou, because you’re a good actor.” — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, on Twitter.

“Sir #SidneyPoitier, your brilliant light will never dim. The doors you opened and paths you created will continue to make way for those with a dream. You showed the world that with vision and grace, all is possible.” — Musician Lenny Kravitz, on Twitter.

“Sidney Poitier is quite literally the reason why I wanted to become an artist. ... There are very few people that I quake in the presence of. Rest easy, GOAT. “ — TV actor Keith Powell, on Twitter.

Poitier’s films include The Blackboard Jungle, Sneakers

Films of Sidney Poitier include:

From Whence Cometh Help (Army documentary), 1949.

No Way Out, 1950.

Cry the Beloved Country, 1952.

Red Ball Express, 1952.

Go Man Go!, 1954.

The Blackboard Jungle, 1955.

Goodbye My Lady, 1956.

Edge of the City, 1957.

Something of Value, 1957.

Band of Angels, 1957.

The Mark of the Hawk, 1958.

The Defiant Ones, 1958.

Porgy and Bess, 1959.

All the Young Men, 1960.

Virgin Island, 1960.

A Raisin in the Sun, 1961.

Paris Blues, 1961.

Pressure Point, 1962.

Lilies of the Field, 1963.

The Long Ships, 1964.

The Greatest Story Ever Told, 1965.

The Bedford Incident, 1965.

A Patch of Blue, 1965.

The Slender Thread, 1965.

Duel at Diabolo, 1966.

In the Heat of the Night, 1967.

To Sir With Love, 1967.

Guess Whos Coming to Dinner, 1967.

For Love of Ivy (also story), 1968.

The Lost Man, 1969.

They Call Me Mister Tibbs! 1970.

Brother John, 1971.

The Organization, 1971.

Buck and the Preacher (also director), 1972.

A Warm December (also director), 1973.

Uptown Saturday Night (also director), 1974.

Lets Do It Again (also director), 1975.

The Wilby Conspiracy, 1975.

A Piece of the Action (also director), 1977.

Stir Crazy (director only), 1980.

Hanky Panky (director only), 1982.

Fast Forward (director only), 1985.

Shoot to Kill, 1988.

Little Nikita, 1988.

Ghost Dad (director only), 1990.

Separate But Equal, 1991.

Sneakers, 1992.

Children of the Dust, 1995.

To Sir, With Love II, 1996.

Mandela and de Klerk, 1997.

The Jackal, 1997.

David and Lisa, 1998.

Free of Eden, 1999.

The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn, 1999.

The Last Brickmaker in America, 2001.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Turning to a new chapter

Turning to a new chapter

The mission is bigger than any one person.

Marina Salandy-Brown has employed that self-sacrificial task-focused approach to successfully create the most influential modern literary movement in the Caribbean: the Bocas Lit Fest.

In 11 short years Salandy-Brown, as founder and president of the Bocas Lit Fest, has brought together the best and brightest of Caribbean literature for the annual celebration, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, sparking a literary renaissance of sorts in the region.

He disintegrated racism

He disintegrated racism

That’s how Trinidad-born actor Michael Cherrie remembered Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier following his passing on Thursday.

“What a life. What a career. What a human being. Such a complete legend. An icon. A trailblazer. A pioneer of an actor and for many an inspiration. He was a walking inspiration for generations of African American actors. Guys like Denzel (Washington) and Laurence Fishburne, guys like Morgan Freeman,” Cherrie told the Kitcharee from his Los Angeles, USA base yesterday.

The Bocas Book Bulletin 2022, the year in preview

The Bocas Book Bulletin 2022, the year in preview

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

Not delusional, just different

Not delusional, just different

Kerina Alex has a pop star sound and rock star dreams.

The petite 26-year-old Arima-based singer/songwriter, born Kerina John-Alexander, isn’t shy about expressing her desire to one day live the lavish lifestyle of the American R&B and hip-hop stars she grew up seeing on her TV screen.

Carb Cutters!

Carb Cutters!

It’s a New Year and many have made those New Year resolutions. One popular goal is trying to eat healthier by reducing carbohydrates and adding more protein and vegetables to our diet.