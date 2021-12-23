Trini Christmas, of yesterday

No matter where in the world a migrant Trini may be resident, at Christmas one’s heart comes home.

No ham tastes better than a local ham, basted with mustard and brown sugar with cloves stuck all over. Forget eggnog; nothing beats a ponce-de-cream made with puncheon, common fowl eggs, nutmeg and bitters. The mouth waters at the thought of a peppery pastelle washed down with sorrel or ginger beer, followed by a wedge of black cake, the fruits for which were soaked in cherry brandy for weeks, sometimes months and even years, then bathed with rum after baking.