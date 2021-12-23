Trini Christmas, of yesterday

No matter where in the world a migrant Trini may be resident, at Christmas one’s heart comes home.
No ham tastes better than a local ham, basted with mustard and brown sugar with cloves stuck all over. Forget eggnog; nothing beats a ponce-de-cream made with puncheon, common fowl eggs, nutmeg and bitters. The mouth waters at the thought of a peppery pastelle washed down with sorrel or ginger beer, followed by a wedge of black cake, the fruits for which were soaked in cherry brandy for weeks, sometimes months and even years, then bathed with rum after baking.
Yes, as Susan Maicoo sang during the 1980s, “Trini Christmas is the best”. And though much has changed through the years, there are some traditions that have endured the passage of time and the technology-driven invasion of global lifestyle habits, especially from the US. Even the pandemic, which has put a damper on the way we celebrate the season, is thus far failing to affect the most cherished elements of family traditions.
It is believed that Christmas was first celebrated in Trinidad in 1569. The season was introduced by six priests of the Order of Observantines led by Fr Miguel Diosdados. The priests visited several villages preaching on the Nativity. As the years went by Christmas became an integral part of Trinbago lifestyle, with preparations for the day beginning several weeks in advance.
The ham and turkey were the centrepieces of the Christmas meal, so the bird was selected and fattened, while the pig farmers prepared their finest oinkers for slaughter. The choice leg, shoulder or butt was selected and prepared for the curing process that turned the meat into ham.
Homes, from the mansions to the humblest of dwellings were cleaned, painted and spruced up in every way possible. Furniture was sanded, varnished, polished usually by the children. Curtains were being made and black sage branches cut and put to dry out to make the Christmas trees. The place smelled like O’Cedar, Chinese lacquer, Silvo and Brasso all blended together.
Every chance they got the boys would sneak off to buss bamboo, disrupting the silent night with loud explosions. Many times you would hear the screams of an unfortunate lad whose eyebrows were burnt off because the carbide had backfired in the bamboo while he was blowing into it to set it off.
The entire island seemed to be covered by a rich blend of aromas as the flavours of Christmas Eve wafted from every home. One could savour the scents of hams, turkeys, bread, cakes baking as well as paint and varnish, as new curtains are put up. In the early days hams were boiled in pitchoil tins to get the curing salt out before being baked. The skin of the ham was added to flavour the pigeon peas or callaloo for lunch the next day.
As much as everyone tried, Christmas Eve always seemed to find families rushing to finish the work in time to get dressed and leave for Midnight Mass. Fathers made the excuse, “Ah have to wait to put the second coat before I could make a move.” That gave him a chance to fire one with the boys. Many a mother sat in church nervously praying that the ham or turkey was okay in the oven, she silently begging Father to hurry up and say, “The Lord be with you. Go in peace…” so she could rush home to tend to her oven and do the final touching up that was always needed.
I have many cherished memories of Christmas during my childhood and youth. The first that always comes to mind is my very first memory of existing. I was in my parents’ car. We were on our way to Elsa’s Toy Store and, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”, by Andy Williams was playing on the radio.
I also remember my parents taking me to Frederick Street one night to see the beautiful Christmas displays in the storefronts, which was much more impressive back then. Then there was the first time I heard Crazy’s “Parang Soca”, instantly falling in love with the new sound. As a youth, I loved the Community Dateline Christmas Eve special hosted by Allyson Hennessy and Judy Alcantara. I also recall a show featuring Glen Davis and a really nice movie written and directed by Judy Johnson and starring, Christine Johnson titled, Christmas Magic, which was a truly wonderful production, years beyond its time back then.
Following are the memories of Christmas past shared by some well-known personalities.
Shurwayne Winchester
(singer/songwriter)
“Christmas was then, during my childhood, and still is now one of my favourite seasons. The aroma of things baking and food cooking, the music, the lights and how even nature transforms with plants flowering and changing colour at this time of year.”
Favourites:
Movie: A Christmas Carol
Parang Soca: “Come Go” by Baron and “We Parang De Wrong House” by Ninja.
Album: Jackson 5 Christmas Album.
Randy Glasgow
(concert promoter)
“Christmas of my childhood meant plenty food. Toys and other presents were beyond the financial reach of my hard-working parents, but they made sure we were happy and our belly was full.
I remember playing football and cricket in between the Plannings in Cocorite and going swimming where Westmall is located now. I began to appreciate parang and soca parang music when I got older. Daisy Voisin and Scrunter was always the best for me.”
Elizabeth “Lady” Montano
(educator/entrepreneur)
“The Christmas season for us was quiet. My mother and sister prepared the food and I helped put away the house. The best part of Christmas for me was Christmas night when a pan-round-d-neck band would go around the village playing Christmas carols.
Gifts were nice to receive, but it was not really our focus. On Christmas Day my mother was usually sick because she had worked so hard preparing for the day. So Christmas Day was an anticlimax but Christmas night was exciting. Then Boxing Day and Innocence Day were also nice. Church was always an important part of our Christmas celebrations.
More than carols, I loved traditional parang. I loved to see the different parang groups, especially La Divina Pastora Parang Group led by Daisy Voisin.
When it comes to my favourite soca parang. It’s Machel’s “Soca Santa”. I also love Scrunter. His parang songs are entertaining without being overly suggestive.”
Mickey “DJ Mickey” Mohammed
(broadcaster}
“As a child and youth, I remember that my mother used to soak fruits for the black cake weeks in advance and bake on Christmas Eve. She would always bake a chicken too, so by the time it was about 12.05 a.m. I could cut chicken and eat with hot bread. Of course, mom would cook all the traditional things for Christmas lunch and my father made sure we had whatever drinks we wanted the whole day.
“My favourite Christmas television shows were those top animation productions like, Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the version where they went to the island of misfit toys. I loved any Christmas songs by Baron, Crazy and Kenny J. Daisy Voisin reminded me a lot of my grandmother. She looked like my grandmother and my grand mother used to be playing Daisy right through every Christmas. Another song I remember is, “Around My Christmas Tree” by Lennox Gray. The song’s eerie intro used to give me chills and raise my pores. I love Becket’s “Sing We Noel” and of course, “Ay Ay Maria” by Singing Francine, which was a song my father loved. He was always humming it. And guess what’s my wife’s name, Maria.”
Ian Pantin
(artiste/entrepreneur)
“I grew up in Arima and Christmas for me was similar to what happens today, except Santa was huge as we waited up late Christmas Eve night staring at the Christmas tree trying to catch him placing our presents. We have not caught him yet.
We went around the neighbourhood as a choir singing Christmas carols. And of course going paranging was a big thing as well. Family came over on Christmas Day and close friends visited on Boxing Day.
Cleaning, polishing and painting began three weeks prior to Christmas, as the house was transformed into looking and smelling like what I’ll call, Christmas new. My mom baked almost everything including black cake and made pastelles for what seemed liked the entire neighbourhood. Sorrel, ginerbeer, punch de creme was on the daily menu and if you ran out, the neighbours brought us more.”
Favourites:
Carol: “The 12 Days Of Christmas”
TV special: A Christmas Parang: Sereno Sereno — Daisy Voisin
Movie: “Home Alone”
Dominic Kalipersad
(veteran broadcast journalist/historian)
“My foremost memory is of my heart feeling full of joyful family togetherness. Apart from the unexpected and anticipated smell of black cake, sorrel and ginger beer, moments that stand out include: (a) The scent of ham boiling in what seemed like a huge biscuit can over a coal fire in the backyard. (b) The pervading odour from the live pine tree, our Christmas tree, which my father brought home from purchase at the Forestry Division, (c) The pungent scent of newly-purchased oilcloth tablecloth on the kitchen table. (d) The melodious sounds of carolers going from house to house in the neighbourhood.
Favourites:
Movie: I do enjoy “Home Alone” with Macaulay Culkin. I get a good laugh.
TV Special: I do look forward to the concerts by Lydian Singers, Love Movement, and Marrionettes Chorale.
Carol: “O Holy Night.” This seemingly simple song, inspired by a request from a clergyman in the 1840s, would not only become one of the most beloved anthems of all time, it would mark a technological revolution that would forever change the way people were introduced to music.
Myron B
(calypsonian/entrepreneur)
Christmas of my childhood and youth was the best time ever, coming from a big family the hustle and bustle with cleaning and preparation created a very festive and exciting atmosphere.
The biggest joy as a child was waking up to see the transformation of the house from the mess it was on Christmas Eve to a well put away home with toys galore under the Christmas tree.
Favourites:
Movie: “A Christmas Carol”
Parang Soca: “Maria” by Crazy
Carol: “O Holy Night”