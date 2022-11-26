Trini curator champions contemporary art of the African Diaspora

TRINIDADIAN arts and culture curator and creative producer Donnamarie Baptiste is making her mark as a curator who is shaping the contemporary art of the African diaspora. Her latest work with the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is an interactive public art experience that pays homage to the rich history of the International Longshoremen Association (ILA) in Overtown in the City of Miami.
The mural which was painted by Reginald O’Neal is on the side of the Union Hall building owned by the predominantly black International Longshoremen Association’s local chapter 1416 in Overtown.
“I feel incredibly proud to be part of this project which honours working class black men and women,” said Baptiste. “Being part of this project that helps a historic black community retain their history is important.”
In an interview with the Kitcharee, Baptiste explained why the mural matters.
The historically black community of Overtown was mostly settled by Afro Caribbean and African American citizens during the time of segregation in Miami. It was one of the few places where black people were allowed to live. The community thrived despite horrible conditions.
The ILA was integral to the rise of the black middle class and upper middle class. The Longshoremen’s union was one of the few places where black people could get jobs and be paid a livable wage which gave them dignity, explained Baptiste. It was one of the few places they could find fellowship, family and refuge during a time when the Ku Klux Klan were patrolling the streets, she added.
“People were able to educate their children, buy homes, gain some sort of generational wealth and it’s because of this community—The Longshoremen Association,” said Baptiste.
Many don’t know the importance of the Union Hall building and the contributions the ILA made in the fight for equity since its founding in 1936, said Baptiste. The mural pays tribute to the workers of the ILA union and that forgotten part of African American history.
This is the second mural in the series; the first which was painted by Anthony “Mojo” Reed on another historic building, pays tribute to Miami’s first black judge Lawson Thomas. When he became a judge, Thomas was not allowed to preside over white defendants. He was a valiant civil rights leader and a very important figure in the history of Overtown.
“Our goal is to have the community see themselves reflected when they look around. As things change, those who remain as well as newcomers—regardless of ethnicity—will know who this community is and what this community is every time they look around,” said Baptiste.
The arts and culture curator grew up in Trinidad; her father played the pan and her mother was a singer. There was always a sense of artistic freedom in their household. Her mother never balked at any of Baptiste’s ideas but was supportive of her.
Today, Baptiste is highly experienced in arts management, exhibitions and events. She has worked with artists, organisations and corporations on brand strategy, public art, special artist projects and high profile events. She is currently based in Miami and provides arts and cultural management to national and international creative clients across several disciplines and genres including tech, art, design, luxury brands and spirits while also supporting the local art community as a board member of Oolite Arts.
Social media has revolutionised the way we access art but interactive public art experiences are essential, said Baptiste.
“As the market for black art has grown, the people who are buying that work do not look like us. Those works leave our communities and we never see them again, once they become part of a private collection they are taken out of the public realm for the most part,” said Baptiste. “Murals are like an equaliser for people who may not have the means and the access to go to museums or galleries. Public art is the one thing that everyone has access to, anyone can see it at any time and that can inspire children and others in ways we don’t really recognise. And I’ve noticed it quite a bit through the mural projects we’ve done in Overtown. I’ve seen the look on people’s faces when they see this work; they want to weep—they are so proud and excited to see beautiful work in their community of people who look like them.”