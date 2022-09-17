SOMETHING in between. That’s how Rizzoni’s restaurant owner Ryan Chin describes the new chic La Terazza patio at their MovieTowne location, Port of Spain.
The Italian restaurant will officially launch the lounge space with friends, family and other specially invited guests tonight.
Chin says La Terazza is perfect for those looking for a transition from dinner to nightlife in a classy but relaxed setting.
“After the eating and normal dining we still have in our restaurant and patio, we are now opening up into the nightlife part of Rizzoni’s after dinner. We will bring out the appetisers and tapas with a little bit of the drinking and getting together and socialising with a more upbeat tempo,” Chin explained, when he sat with the Express at La Terazza on Thursday evening.
The hallway lounge has a bohemian-chic feel with several intimate semi-contained couched spots for small groups and barrel-top counters and stools for liming and date night.
The warm orange tones and literal orange fruit décor that adorn the vined walls are a testament to their new partnership with Aperol, an orange aperitif made by Italian beverage giants Campari. Aperol Spritz, a combination of the bright orange bittersweet liqueur and prosecco (sparkling Italian white wine), is the signature drink of the lounge.
“It’s an Italian summer in a glass. Very refreshing. And it goes very well with what were trying to accomplish, our colours are similar,” Chin explained while stirring the mixture after raising a toast.
New appetisers and tapas to explore
Rizzoni’s will also introduce new appetisers and tapas to its La Terazza menu, Chin said.
Chef Lance Mathurin prepared three of the new additions on Thursday including a Carbonara Arancini along with a divine salsa, an interesting Fritto Misto Di Verdure and a heavenly Olive Tapenade & Parmesan Flatbread.
The Carbonara Arancini—deep fried crispy bites filled with risotto, parmesan, diced smoked bacon and rolled with Italian breadcrumbs, is a perfect cutter for large groups. While the Fritto Misto Di Verdure—fresh green, red and yellow bell peppers, carrots and pumpkin ribbons, white button mushrooms and onions deep fried in a batter and served with a choice of arrabiatta or truffle aioli sauce, may best be shared in groups of three, you know to avoid the argument of who gets the last fritter.
The Olive Tapenade & Parmesan Flatbread is a must-try for those with a more savoury palate. The combination of green and black olives, garlic, herbs, spices and olive oil served atop garlic parmesan bread had heads nodding and faces contorting in approval on Thursday.
The lounge setting is a pleasurable experience that is trending globally, Chin chimed. After being forced to celebrate two birthdays in lockdown at home, the affable restaurateur said he was craving a “chill experience,” but found the market only catered on two extremes, a sit-down dining or an all-out club rave.
“I was looking for something in between. And I think this is what this extension is, it’s something in between. In our travels we’re seeing this is what they are doing all over the world. It’s an all-in-one experience.
“After the pandemic, we were wondering what do to next. We have always been forward-thinking and not trying to stay in a patch. Coming out of lockdown everybody wants to go out a little bit; they want to get back to their former selves and life in a way,” he said.
Rizzoni’s will be a part of the upcoming Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week, set for September 23 to October 2. Chin says it’s a perfect opportunity for those coming to dine during the ten-day culinary festival to explore and experience La Terazza.
“Time is going to tell how it works, but it’s definitely a good branding opportunity (to launch) for Restaurant Week. Our DJs are out Friday and Saturday, so again after you finish your food you can transition to digesting on the patio and terrace.
“At Rizzoni’s it’s all about the experience. Everything we do is based on creating a memorable experience. It really has to feel, when you sit here for a couple moments, that you’re in a different place and space,” Chin concluded.