Trini nurse defies the odds

REGISTERED nurse Monella Baptiste made history on October 13 when she became the first and only black person to graduate from Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB), with an MSc—with distinction—in Professional Nursing. Her graduation ceremony was bittersweet as months earlier her eldest sister Marsha, who had hoped to see Baptiste graduate, succumbed to small cell lung cancer. Baptiste, who took a break from her studies to give her sister palliative care weeks before her death, dedicated her Master’s degree to Marsha who had always wanted to become a nurse.
Twenty years ago, Baptiste did not fit the profile of someone who would go on to study at a prestigious university and graduate with a distinction. She and her siblings were raised by a single mother in Malick—a community that is often stigmatised. She had no shortage of role models in her family, in fact to this day, she carries the name Baptiste rather than her married name Clenaghan as a way of honouring her grandfather who played an important role in her life. Baptiste was a model pupil at Barataria Junior Secondary and at Bishop’s Centenary, where she was vice-prefect. But while she was in Form Five, Baptiste found out she was pregnant. She was only 17.
Despite the initial shock and disappointment, her family did not turn their back on her. Baptiste, who left school with a full certificate, was determined to be the best mother and role model for her child. As she lay on the hospital bed cradling her newborn daughter Mercedez, she willed the child to be a success. As a young mother with a baby to provide for, Baptiste began on the job training with the Ministry of Trade and Industry. When that was drawing to a close, she saw an advertisement for a nursing training course and sent in her application.
First class honours
Baptiste secured a place at the Ministry of Health, Port of Spain School of Nursing, where she trained as a registered nurse. She graduated in 2009 and started her nursing career at the EWMSC as a critical care nurse and then worked with the National Blood Transfusion Service. Baptiste was meticulous at her job and often stayed back long after her shift was over to make sure that everything was done.
“Putting in that application for my first nursing course was the best thing I had ever done for myself,” she said.
“For someone who has never dreamed of becoming a nurse, I could not have found a better fit, I really love looking after patients. I always say that to be a nurse, you have to be a people person and I guess that is who I am naturally. I want to be a part of my patients’ recovery process and their support network. I love what I do, that’s why I refer to it as a vocation, it is not a job.”
As the years went by, Baptiste met and married an Irishman and the couple had a son. Then months after her daughter Mercedez sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam and placed in the top 100, the family made the decision to migrate to the UK. Rather than obtaining registration and going straight into nursing practice, Baptiste began working at the NHS as a lead reablement officer which allowed her to work alongside other nurses, physiotherapists and other allied health care professionals whilst at the same time completing a BSc (First class honours) in Public Health.
Years later, Baptiste and her family moved to Northern Ireland. By that time, she had been researching opportunities to gain registration with the UK Nursing and Midwifery Council. She was aware of Graduate-Entry MSc (GEMS) courses in adult nursing offered by universities in Scotland and England and was hoping that such a course would also be available in Northern Ireland. The minute she learnt that QUB, which is Northern Ireland’s equivalent to Oxford University, had launched their GEMS programme she was the first to submit her application which was accepted.
Overwhelming joy
“When I was eventually made an offer I was both thrilled and thankful that I had been given an opportunity that would have such a positive impact on my life,”she said.
Baptiste wasn’t the only one with something to celebrate, Mercedez, an aspiring lawyer, was accepted into four top law schools. It was a novelty when Baptiste got to join her daughter, who started her law degree at QUB at the same time she commenced the MSc on campus for registration and induction.
The feeling Baptiste had on the day she graduated with her MSc in Professional Nursing was one of overwhelming joy and gratitude.
“It meant the world to me that I had come so far in spite of not knowing how or by what means I would do it,”she said.
Baptiste acknowledges that it is easy to assume that a pregnant 17-year-old has thrown her life away; however she was determined not to surrender to society’s low expectations of teenage mothers but to be the best role model for her child. Despite the enormous odds that were stacked up against her, Baptiste refused to give up. And she is proud that her daughter, now 20, is pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer at one of the UK’s most prestigious universities.
“I really want to encourage others who have a similar background, and women in general and let them know that with support, hard work and dedication, your story can be different, if you want it to be different,” said Baptiste. “To those who live in areas that are stigmatised: do not be defined by stereotypes for what matters most is not where you come from but where you are going. Whatever you do—be the best at it. And to the young mothers, having a child is not the end of the world. What is important now is what you do next, and being the best mother for that child, and that may mean making certain changes. Be positive and align yourself with the right individuals that you could look up to and emulate.”