Triniboi Joocie waves farewell to ‘The Voice UK’

Triniboi Joocie

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Triniboi Joocie (Rodell Sorzano) performs during the semifinal round, on Saturday evening, on season 11 of The Voice UK.

When Triniboi Joocie got all four judges out of their chairs dancing, wining and waving in true soca style on The Voice UK he knew his mission was complete.

Joocie (Rodell Sorzano) brought the popular reality TV singing show all-star adjudication panel of American hip-hop star will.i.am (William Adams Jr), British pop star Anne-Marie (Anne-Marie Nicholson), Welsh pop/soul legend Sir Tom Jones and British singer/songwriter Olly Murs to their feet with his original “Obeyah” during the show’s semi-final round on Saturday evening.

The live audience followed, screaming to the top of their lungs, when he counted them to four for a jump and wave. At that point, the result didn’t matter. That reaction alone was enough for the T&T-born soca act—and not even his eventual elimination from the competition could tarnish the experience, he said.

“I am not sad that I did not secure a spot in the final round because I achieved exactly what I intended to, and that was to raise awareness and showcase the under-represented genre that is soca,” Joocie said, following his elimination.

Joocie created quite a stir throughout the Caribbean diaspora when he appeared on episode five of the blind auditions, for season 11 of the popular singing competition, on October 1.

The London, England-based soca act performed his 2020 T&T Carnival hit collaboration with Wetty Beatz, “Bottle Over Head”, to the backs of the celebrity coaches.

As per the show’s format, the coaches listen with backs turned to the auditioning singers, and press a button to spin their chairs around if sufficiently impressed.

If more than one judge turns around, it is then left up to the talent to choose their coach. Both Anne Marie and Murs turned for Joocie, with the former eventually becoming his coach. Joocie’s amped-up soca rendition of British pop star Ed Sheeran’s monster hit, “I Don’t Care”, during his second performance of the show, earned him a spot in last Saturday’s semis.

During his preparation for the semi-final round, Joocie’s coach, Anne Marie, acknowledged his uniqueness and requested that he perform one of his original songs. It was all in keeping with his goal of “staying true to his Caribbean roots and advocating for soca music”, he said.

Since his entry into the competition, the talented performer, vocalist, pannist and Nottinghill Carnival Ambassador has been fielding enquiries from industry executives who have expressed interest in his talents.

As he explores all the possibilities, Joocie says he is confident great things are on the horizon.

“My appearances on The Voice UK gave me the opportunity to reach around 12 million people. Some of them would have never heard about soca music or Trinidad and Tobago. I am looking at the best opportunities for myself that would allow me to continue showcasing soca music, Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, by extension,” Joocie concluded.

