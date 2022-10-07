WE love balsamic vinegar. This intense dark Italian vinegar can be used in so many ways whether in its pure form, part of a vinaigrette, marinades, cooking and even in desserts.
Just a little makes a great impact on the flavour of a dish.
Try some of our recipes featuring this unique ingredient. Log on to trinicookstt.com for more recipe ideas.
Balsamic and Honey Sausages
4 – 5 hot dog sausages
1 small onion
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp honey
2 – 3 tbsp vegetable oil for frying
Cut the sausages into pieces, approximately ½ inch.
Peel and cut the onion into chunks.
Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium high heat. Add the sausages in a single layer and begin to cook for 1 – 2 minutes. Add the onions.
When the sausages begin to brown on one side, flip on the other side to finish browning. Add the balsamic vinegar and stir in. Then add the honey mixing well. Let cook for a few minutes more. The sauce will be like a syrup. Serve.
BAKED BALSAMIC CHICKEN BREASTS
4 – 6 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
3 – 4 blades chive, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp chadon beni, minced
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
1½ tbsp ketchup
Juice of 1 lime
Place chicken breasts in a greased baking dish.
Add remaining ingredients. Rub ingredients into chicken pieces. Cover the dish with foil and refrigerate at least two hours or up to overnight.
Remove chicken from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place in the oven.
Bake chicken for 20 - 25 minutes or until cooked through.
Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
HOT CHEESY BALSAMIC MUSHROOM DIP
3 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced
3 - 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
¼ cup chopped chives
1 large tomato diced
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper sauce
¼ tsp black pepper
8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 cup grated Swiss cheese or mozzarella cheese
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
Cooking Spray
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium – high heat. Add the mushrooms. You may need to add a little more butter to melt. Cook for a few minutes until a little tender. Add the tomatoes, chives, and garlic. Stir to combine and cook for a few minutes, ensuring the garlic does not burn. Add the balsamic vinegar and allow to cook 1- 2 minutes more.
Season with the salt and pepper. Mix in the pepper sauce.
Taste and adjust seasoning. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a baking dish lightly with cooking spray.
In another bowl, mix together the cheeses and mayonnaise. Add the cooled mushroom mixture and mix thoroughly. Place the mixture in prepared baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 – 25 minutes or until the mixture is bubbling and golden brown. Remove from oven and serve immediately with your favourite tortilla chips, toasted bread slices, vegetables and/or crackers.
SPICY BALSAMIC ONIONS
2 large onions
2 – 3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
½ tsp red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper
Olive oil, (chilli oil of possible)
Slice the onion into ¼ inch thick slices.
Heat a little oil, approx. 1 – 1 ½ tbsp in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until they begin to become translucent. Season with a little salt and pepper.
Add the balsamic vinegar and mix into the onions. Add the pepper flakes. Let cook for a few more minutes until the onions are soft. Serve as desired. Ideal for additions to sandwiches, hamburgers, salmon etc.
