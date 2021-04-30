TriniCooks

What would we do without dumplings. Curry crab and…, stewed saltfish and..., cow heel soup with plenty…. You get the picture.
Dumplings are an integral part of our Trinbago cuisine. Some people like them round, square, long or even in small pieces. We love to experiment sometimes by adding flavours or other ingredients.
Here are a few of our twists for you to try.
recipe ideas.
Coconut
& Rosemary Dumplings
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary (approximately 2 sprigs)
1 1/2 cups coconut milk (we dissolved 1 packet coconut milk powder in water)
Salt and black pepper
Directions
1. Sift flour into a bowl. Season with a large pinch of salt and black pepper.
2. Add the chopped rosemary and mix into the flour.
3. Add the coconut milk and mix to form a dough. You may need to add a little more water if the dough does not come together. Knead for a minute until smooth and let rest for a few minutes.
4. When ready to cook, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Roll the dough into small balls and press out with the palm of your hand or a rolling pin. You can also form the dumplings into your desired shape.
5. Add to the boiling water to cook. The dumplings are done when they float to the top. Remove and place in a colander to drain any excess water. Serve. These go perfectly with curry or stewed fish. Oat Dumplings
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4teaspoon black pepper
Water
Directions
1. Sift flour into a bowl. Add the oats, salt and black pepper.
2. Add just enough water to mix a dough. You may need to add a little more flour if dough is sticky.
3. Turn out onto floured surface and knead for about one to two minutes until smooth. Form into a ball and let rest for half an hour.
4. Form the dough into preferred shaped dumplings and cook in boiling water. Dumplings are cooked when they float to the top.
5. Remove and serve as desired.
Resha’s Whole Wheat Cassava Dumplings
Ingredients
2 cups grated cassava
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
Pinch of baking powder
Pinch of salt
Water
Directions
1. Squeeze water from the grated cassava into a bowl. Set aside
2. Place both the whole wheat and all-purpose flour in a large bowl. Add the salt and baking powder and mix well. Add the grated cassava and mix into the flour.
3. Add the water from the grated cassava and enough additional water to form a firm dough.
4. Knead the dough.
5. Roll out the dough, cut into long strips and then cut strips in half.
6. Cook the dumplings in boiling water. They are done when they float to the top. Strain and serve as desired.
Quinoa
Dumplings
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
1 1/2 cups flour
1 Tablespoon chopped herbs (chadon beni, chive, thyme)
Salt and black pepper
1 cup water
Extra flour
Directions
1. Place the flour in a bowl. Add the cooked quinoa and mix well into the flour.
2. Add the chopped herbs, salt and black pepper.
3. Add enough water to form a dough. The dough may be a bit sticky. You may need to add a bit more flour.
4. Place a large pot of water to boil.
5. Form the dough into desired dumpling shapes. Add to boiling water. Dumplings are finished when they float to the top. Remove and serve.