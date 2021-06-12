Trinidadian Maya Cozier set to screen film at Third Horizon Film Festival

Maya Cozier

THIRD Horizon Film Festival in Miami celebrates an exciting new wave of cinema and creativity emerging from the Caribbean and its Diaspora.

Deemed one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker magazine in 2019, the Third Horizon Film Festival returns for its fifth edition. This year the festival will be hosted hybrid style with a thoughtfully curated mix of in-person and virtual screenings beginning June 24, 2021, through July 1, 2021, in Miami, Florida, USA.

For the first time, the festival will be broadcasting to a global audience, sharing Caribbean culture through penetrating cinema, insightful discussions, and electric music and visual art.

Seventeen-year-old Sparkle spends her days taking care of her grandfather when she discovers a free-spirited soca dance troupe. Initially shy and tentative, Sparkle soon lives up to her name, forming friendships within the troupe and earning more money than she ever has, performing in parties and music video shoots. Yet, the dark, exploitative side of the entertainment industry and the society Sparkle lives in is never far away. Eventually, she must decide if she’s willing to do what it takes to achieve ultimate success.

Maya Cozier was raised by artist parents Irenée Shaw and Christopher Cozier in the Caribbean twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago. She gained years of experience working as a dancer/choreographer for music videos and television shows before transitioning into directing them. Her short films have been shown at festivals internationally, winning awards at the Curaçao International Film Festival Rotterdam and trinidad+tobago film festival. She is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree at Columbia University in the US.

