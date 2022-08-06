Truth, consciousness, bliss

FOR some, dance is just entertainment or a simple diversion, something to relieve stress and pass the time. But for Alana Rajah, who has devoted much of her life to studying and perfecting the intricacies of Bharatanatyam, dance, and Indian classical dance in particular, is an art form, something to be respected and even protected.
For the first time in more than two and a half years, Rajah’s dance school, Adavallan Art Academy, will host its eagerly anticipated recital on August 13, at the Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. It will explore the Sanskrit term “Sat Chit Ananda”, which translates to “Truth, Consciousness and Bliss”. The recital suggests a spiritual path and highlights that the knowledge of truth is bliss, says Rajah.
“We offer our dance as a prayer that adores the great Creator and Liberator, who out of love and compassion manifests to protect us,” she adds.
The birth of this production came after much introspection on Rajah’s part. While observing people, she noticed many going through life aimlessly, confused, burnt out and lacking any real satisfaction. Others, including celebrities, glorify the universe and promote magical thinking while riding the waves of spirituality and religion.
“But people continue to go forward completely leaving God out of the equation, and that makes my heart break,” says Rajah. “A realisation that dawned on me during this pandemic, which gave birth to this production, is that everything has been made possible because of my relationship with God and always making time to work on knowing Him in a very silent way through dance.”
The traditional recital Sat Chit Ananda is intended to remind people of the need to lead better lives and keep the faith.
“If belief is not there, I hope the audience can feel how important it is to know of His truth. That truth will keep you conscious and mindful. It will give you that humility, and in that you can find bliss,” she says.
The last time Rajah performed publicly was for her school’s production The Inner Child at the Central Bank Auditorium in August 2019. She was in the midst of preparing for what may have been the biggest festival of the Indian classical arts in Trinidad in March 2020, but was forced to cancel everything as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is difficult for Rajah to put into words what it feels like to be rehearsing for her first major event in three years. She describes the pandemic as the greatest challenge she has had to face personally and professionally.
“The most important thing for a dancer and choreographer is inspiration and motivation to create,” she says. “During the pandemic, the virtual world was daunting.”
Rajah’s routine consisted of early morning classes with her teachers in India, working multiple jobs during the day and teaching on evenings and weekends. Her dance classes were restricted to Zoom and she still had to put all her attention and energy towards teaching with 100 per cent enthusiasm, just as she would if they were all physically together.
Many lost their jobs, Rajah included; she had to find other ways to earn an income while still keeping her students engaged and optimistic about the eventual return to in-person classes.
“This hasn’t been easy, but even in the most difficult times, knowing that my students were doing their best and still had hope gave me light at the end of the tunnel to create and work hard towards our upcoming production,” she says.
Grounded in tradition of discipline
As a true adherent of the Bharatanatyam art form, Rajah, whose ancestors are from Rajasthan and Chennai, finds it disheartening to see Indian classical dance misrepresented, diluted and fed to the public as something meant to be done only at Divali time.
“I have grown tired of modern, derogatory chutney songs, chutney-soca or something Bollywood fused with steelpan as the only art forms recognised as a representation of Indian culture,” says Rajah.
She believes Indian classical dance will increase in popularity, but not in its truest form. This is because it’s still a battle for institutions to understand the purpose of this art form and how it should be presented, Rajah explains. Since returning from India where she studied and perfected Bharatanatyam at the world renowned Kalakshetra, Rajah has observed that nothing has changed with respect to the eight art forms be ing taught, learned and executed in the right manner except by a few who struggle to keep it alive.
Although opportunities for Indian dance productions are very few here in T&T, Rajah chooses not to perform on platforms where Indian classical dance is viewed as mere entertainment.
“I do however see it as my duty to continue to promote Bharatanatyam in the most honest way, out of respect for the art form and my teachers, keeping grounded in the tradition of discipline, dedication and devotion,” she says.
The Adavallan Art Academy will present Sat Chit Ananda (Truth Consciousness Bliss) on August 13 at the Queen’s Hall. Tickets are available at the Queen’s Hall Box Office and online, and at the Adavallan Art Academy. For more info, call 467-1219.