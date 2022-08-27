TTAL to co-host ‘Trinbago Festival’ in Canada

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited has joined hands with the Tobago Festivals Commission and Tourism Trinidad Limited to co-present the Inaugural Trinbago Festival in Canada, under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto.
The iconic Yonge-Dundas Square will be transformed today into a mecca of Trinidad and Tobago culture, for a patriotic celebration of the 60th anniversary of T&T’s Independence. The festival will feature diverse live entertainment, food vendors offering mouth-watering Trinbagonian cuisine, Carnival mas band pop-ups, and more.
Yesterday, in honour of this inaugural Trinbago Festival, the City of Toronto agreed to a special illumination of the CN Tower and 3D Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square in T&T’s national colours of red, white and black, in honour of the twin-island nation’s Independence celebrations.
Acting Consul General Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette stated: “The Trinbago Festival will celebrate us as Trinbagonians and bring us together to showcase our people’s warmth, ingenuity and resilience, the beauty of our twin islands, the vibrance of our culture, and the brilliance of our citizens here who fly our flag high every day. We hope that the Festival will also inspire Trinbagonians and both old and new friends to ‘come home’ for an authentic Trinidad and Tobago experience.”
As destination Tobago navigates the travel and tourism industry’s recovery process in the endemic stage of the pandemic, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited has earmarked the Canadian travel market as a key source market for international arrivals. During the period 2019-2020, TTAL’s integrated marketed strategy resulted in establishing a positive reputation for destination Tobago with major players in the Canadian travel industry that yielded significant increase in arrivals over 2019.
Now, with travel restrictions lifted and a revival of the on-island product underway through stakeholder training and financial investment into the industry, Tobago is well poised to reengage the Canadian travel market and drive awareness for bookings in Winter 2022 and beyond.
“Trinbago Festival provides a lucrative platform to continue building upon Tobago’s prior successes in the Canadian travel market, and educate Canadians about the diversity of touristic offerings in our twin island republic. TTAL looks forward to leveraging the publicity of this milestone celebration to reinvigorate awareness of Tobago as an ideal post-Covid holiday destination, while celebrating this milestone of 60 years of independence,” said TTAL’s executive chairman, Alicia Edwards.
For more information on the upcoming Trinbago Festival in Toronto, please visit the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ttconsulatetoronto or contact Ms Petronilla Marchan of Palo Seco Innovations Group palosecoevents@gmail.com.