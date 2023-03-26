TTARP Central Pride celebrates 20 years

LIFE does not end at retirement — it begins.
Just ask the members of Central Pride - one of the 11 zones of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Responsible Persons (TTARP). Their 20th anniversary was observed on March 24, and Central Pride has several activities planned to celebrate this milestone.
Before Central Pride was established, senior citizens were for the most part content to live their lives at their own pace. That was until the early 2000s when Joyce Wong-Sang who was given the responsibility to open TTARP zones across T&T decided to shake things up. She initially approached members of the Best Village committee with a proposal to form a TTARP central group, then she met with Krishna Persad who was well known in the cultural world, and together with friends and associates they formed Central Pride which has grown from strength to strength over the years.
“They did an excellent job, we survived for 20 years because of their hard work, commitment and dedication. Some NGOs fall by the wayside, but we are proud that we have held this group tight together as we look forward to another 50 years,” said chairperson of Central Pride’s entertainment and fundraising committee, Lynette Drakes-Brown.
In the past two decades, Central Pride has worked hard to enhance the quality of life of mature citizens, promote their independence, dignity and purpose, encourage its members to take the lead in determining their role in society and improve the image of their golden years.
Some may think that after a certain age, a person’s best years are behind them. But more and more members of the public are beginning to recognise the valuable contributions that seniors are giving back to society, said Drakes-Brown. Being a TTARP member also comes with many benefits, it allows card holders medical benefits and discounts at various commercial enterprises, she added.
TTARP has added meaning and purpose to the lives of its members. For many seniors who have lost a spouse in death or whose children have left home, TTARP fills the void.
“My idea of retirement was to sit in a rocking chair and do whatever I wanted to do at my own pace. But joining Central Pride has brought me out, I talk to more people and engage in activities I never did before. I have even started composing calypsoes. It has caused me to discover aspects of myself that I had never known before,” said chairwoman of Central Pride, Faith Calliste.
When she officially retired, Yvonne Knights joined Alta and began teaching people to read and write, then a friend told her about Central Pride. She became so active that she didn’t have time for anything else.
“Before the organisation was formed many were lonely at home and hoping for an organisation to get involved in,” said Knights, who is Central Pride’s public relations officer.
In the past, Central Pride engaged in various physical activities like aerobics, yoga, Tai Chi, and Latin and ballroom dancing. Its members have also travelled the length and breadth of Trinidad and parts of Tobago. They have upcoming trips to Paramin and the Wildfowl Trust planned and in September they will be embarking on a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise to several destinations including Honduras, Belize and Mexico.
There have been challenges over the years, most of which revolved around accommodations, said vice chairperson of Central Pride and its travelling committee, Florence Smith-Skinner. Twenty years after Central Pride’s establishment, accommodation remains a problem. They currently hold their executive meetings at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, and their general meetings once every two months at the St Thomas Anglican Church Hall, St Thomas Village, Chaguanas. The Covid-19 pandemic presented another unprecedented challenge, however meetings, special events and fashion shows continued virtually and their WhatsApp group chat gave its members a platform to vent their feelings.
From April 4, Central Pride will resume their yoga, Tai Chi and ballroom dance classes. High on their wishlist is a permanent home.
“We would like to have a home...somebody have a house somewhere that they’re not using and maybe they have a few family members who are TTARP members. Our hope is that they would make a phone call, it doesn’t have to be spick and span- we are prepared to do the work but we are looking for a place - free of charge ( because we are a non-profit organisation) where we can meet and have our aerobics and Tai Chi. Right now we are doing these activities in the band stand so there are challenges. But people still want to get out and do things, we have several people already registered but if we have a home - we’ll fly,” said Smith-Skinner.
In the meantime Central Pride will be encouraging their peers who are not yet TTARP members to come on board.
“Come, join us; you will feel alive again. One of the things that keeps me happy is when my children call and say ‘Mummy I can’t get on to you’. I say Thank God, I’m busy! Seniors tend to lean on their children and become a burden. You do not become a burden to anybody when you are in TTARP,” said Knights.
Smith-Skinner agrees. “Your life does not end when you retire, life begins when you become a member of TTARP,” said Smith-Skinner. “You get to know your country, you grow and recognise parts of yourself you were not aware of.”