TUCO hosts gala awards ceremony

Laughter and reflections upon calypso and soca greatness filled Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s recently, when the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) held its Gala and Awards Ceremony 2020.

National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons, crooned “Obeah” and veteran Typher (Cuthbert Blackette) rendered his version of “Die With Meh Dignity”. Alicia Richards gave a sound tongue-lashing on her “Woman In Law”.