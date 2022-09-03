TUCO returns to competition with Independence Monarch

Nation-building and patriotic songs only.
That’s the ask from the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) for all entrants of their Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch competition, set to start September 10.
A grand prize of $200,000 will be up for grabs on finals night at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Entrants must first navigate the preliminary round at the Savannah’s VIP Lounge, and then the semi-final round on September 17 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. The deadline for registration for the competition is September 9.
TUCO’s public relations officer Sherma Orr says their membership “has come alive” at the prospect of returning to the stage “after a long, long, pandemic layoff”.
“People are very excited about it. They are calling non-stop to make sure they have all the correct particulars as regard the competition rules and the type of songs. Again, we are saying it must be an original, new song and must be nation building and/or patriotic,” Orr told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp call yesterday.
The Independence Calypso Monarch was last held in 2012 when T&T celebrated its Golden Jubilee of 50 years of Independence. The competition was won by two-time National Calypso Monarch (2014 & 2015) Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) with the calypso “Bear With Me”.
Orr said being able to once again stage a competition, has also come as a huge relief to the TUCO executive, as their hands were tied by the pandemic-forced restrictions for just under two years.
“Ah have to say it feeling great, real good, to know we can have this Independence Monarch as a stepping stone towards Carnival 2023. We feel renewed and free again. Artistes are now coming back out and getting on the stage; is a nice feeling and its great to see,” Orr said.
Juniors to give vintage salute
TUCO will also stage a junior version of their Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch competition this month, Orr revealed.
The competition is open to all nationals of T&T under the age of 18. They will be asked to select a vintage nation building or patriotic song of their choice for the competition. Registration for the juniors ends on September 9.
Entrants are asked to submit a video of themselves performing their song of choice on or before midnight September 11. The following day the TUCO judging panel will view videos at their head office on Jerningham Avenue, Belmont and select the finalists for September 21, at a venue to be decided.
“We didn’t want to leave out the juniors,” Orr stated after explaining the parameters of the competition.
“They too are very excited about this competition. Parents are calling me non-stop to double check rules and ask what vintage calypsoes they can do from what year. The answer is simple, it is open to any year. We didn’t want to tie them down to any particular time period. Once it’s nation building or patriotic, bring it,” Orr concluded.