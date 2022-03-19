TV contest to launch on Indian Arrival Day

Neeleeji Entertainment Limited, a company duly registered in T&T, has partnered with the Hindi Foundation of T&T Inc, Saathi Foundation/ Kries Ramkhelawan Musical Institute (Suriname), Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Organisation (MGCO), Shiv Sangeet School of Music and Prema Shakti Dancers & Theatre Productions to produce Sangeet Pradarshan—a new and exciting television production aimed at promoting the singing talent of contestants between the ages of 15 to 35 within the Indian Diaspora. The format for this unique singing contest includes audition, preliminary, semifinal and final presentations.

The Sangeet Pradarshan team is headed by internationally known cultural activist Surujdeo Mangaroo­ executive producer/director; Yaseen Rahaman, co-producer/marketing director; Neel Ramoutar­, asst producer/director; Sheldon Stephen, technical director; Kuldeep Gangapersad—sound engineer.

Overseas producers are Kries Ramkhelawan (Suriname), Varun Samlall (Guyana), Pandit Neil Dev Persad (Canada), Bobby R Seenath and Anoop Dhanpat (US).

Other team members are Dr Akenath Misir, Leanne Dianne Dookie, Veejai Ramkissoon, Shalini Soochit, Chantal Persad, Karishma Dhowtal, Sajeeda Mungalsingh and Sunil Ramkissoon. This competition will be televised and streamed on the World Wide Web throughout the world highlighting the talent and versatility of singers from Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Canada and the US.

The aim of the contest is to bring to the fore new talent, promote our rich cultural heritage and provide a platform through music to keep our culture alive. Auditions will be held simultaneously in Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname and the US on March 19 and 20 and on April 2 in Canada.

Recording will be done of preliminary shows, semi finals and finals (dates will be provided in a subsequent release). The Launch of Sangeet Pradarshan will be on May 30, Indian Arrival Day, with a one-hour presentation on television.

All contestants at the preliminary level will receive a certificate of participation and at the semi­ final level will they will receive gift vouchers.

The top 3 at the finals will receive:

• 3rd prize of $20,000.00

• 2nd prize of $30,000.00

• 1st prize of $50,000.00 (Courtesy The Hindi Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago Inc)

• Unplaced contestants will each receive the sum of $5,000

A select band of musicians led by Shivannand Maharaj will provide musical accompaniment for the various contestants in Trinidad.

The designated and official TV broadcaster is Sankhya Television, a local cable provider and on our YouTube Channel and other social media platforms.

To all interested participants in Trinidad, the auditions will be held today from 10.00 a.m. at FUNSPLASH Waterpark, M2 Link Road, Debe.

