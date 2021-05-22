Tylah's journey from pain to freedom

EVEN as the curtains came crashing down on live entertainment last year, singer/songwriter Tylah Ariel kept working, perfecting her craft and putting out new music. In May 2020 the talented Trinidadian/American pop alternative artist re-recorded her single “Misery” which she then released in October.
Her second single “Breathe” which was produced by Kyle Phillips, was released on Friday and is already showing promise. The song captures the journey from pain to freedom and has been on rotation on a college radio station in New York, and radio stations in the Caribbean and the US have also expressed an interest in the track.
“My music has been getting pretty good feedback and that feels like such a big accomplishment,” says the 26-year-old, whose smooth, silky vocals have been likened to Sade. “I’ve been writing music for a long time so the fact that people are responding well to my songs affirms that I’ve been doing a good job.”
For as long as she can recall, Tylah Ariel, has always enjoyed singing. In primary school she sang in the choir and took part in competitions. Growing up she spent a lot of time with her grandparents whose musical tastes included legends like Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Johnny Mathis. Besides the classics, Tylah Ariel listened to John Mayers, Celine Dion, Seal and whoever else was on her parents’ playlist. Some of her other inspirations include music industry’s ‘It’ girl Billie Eilish and Lianne La Havas.
By the age of 18, Tylah Ariel knew she wanted to take her talent for singing and songwriting to the next level. She entered a music programme at the University of Trinidad & Tobago and received classical training over the course of four years. Since then, Tylah Ariel has been honing her skills.
“People have a hard time categorising my music because there are so many different elements to it,”she says with a small laugh.”I let people decide what they want to make of it but I would say it’s R&B and slightly alternative.”
Even though Tylah Ariel considers herself an introvert, that has never stopped her from getting her work done and putting her music out there for public consumption. In fact, so determined was Tylah Ariel to continue working on music that not even a pandemic could put a stop to her plans.
“I tried to look at the bigger picture; although things are uncertain I decided to focus on what I have control over - making music. Being self-disciplined has also helped me, I was determined to practise every day and keep going instead of rolling over and doing nothing,” she says. “Recording music during a pandemic was by no means easy, we had to figure out the safest way to do so and adhere to all the health protocols. It felt like a yo-yo, one day we were able to work, the next day we couldn’t. So as much as we planned, circumstances changed, forcing us to pivot.”
But all the work she has put in has been worth it. Judging from the positive feedback “Breathe” has received, the track could very well catapult Tylah Ariel to the next level. She’s already planning to release more new music soon.
“I’m focusing on doing music full time and building my catalogue right now,” says Tylah Ariel. “I love making music, it’s the thing that comes most naturally to me.”
Tylah Ariel’s music can be found on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.