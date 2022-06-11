Born in the village of Old Montrose, St Vincent, the late Klassic Ruso veteran Typher (Cuthbert Blackett) worked as a teacher and tailor. When he migrated to Trinidad in search of a better standard of living, Typher discovered “music resonated in his bones”. Typher, who loved fashionable clothing and hats, left a repertoire including “Whey Ah Do”, “Keep Down”, “Spankin” and “True Dignity”, the latter, was a humourous response to the late Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) “Die With My Dignity”.
So said Typher’s daughter Molescia as she eulogised patriarch Typher at A Celebration and Thanksgiving For His Life at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, Laventille, on Thursday morning. She also said despite their challenges, “his love, our love conquered all”. Typher, 71, died on May 27, after battling a stroke. He is survived by his wife Jennie and children Ovando Phillips, Tyanna Blackett, Azandar Gaymes, and step children Princess and Monet Gaymes-Jeffers and an army of friends and relatives. Mourners made their way past his coffin, which was brightened with a bouquet of red roses.
As the service unfolded, tributes also came from Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation North Zone chairman Contender (Mark John) who paid kudos to Typher, his wife and children for diligently supporting calypso ventures. Having secured a spot at Dimanche Gras finals, Contender said: “I turned to Typher and he was the one selling an extempo. He could act, too. Real good.” Contender also brought greetings on behalf of National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, who thanked Typher profusely for his stellar contribution.
Career spanned 40 years
TUCO general secretary and Klassic Ruso facilitator Shirlaine Hendrickson said Typher’s career spanned over 40 years including stints at the Revue, Spektakula and Klassic Ruso tents. He also performed islandwide with the late Mystic Prowler (Roy Lewis), and boasted, “I was one of Prowler’s friends.” Hendrickson said he was known for his scintillating songs tinged with a dash of dry homour. Typher rose to the challenge and delivered a grand performance on WACK radio in support of people affected by he Soufriere volcano eruption in St Vincent. Hendrickson said the fraternity will miss “Typher’s short answers and cheeky smiles”.
Tobago bard Prince Unique (Jeffrey Thomas), renowned for “Wine Yuh Waist, Mama”, ferried across the islands to pay tribute to his “dear friend” and sang the gospel “Victory”. Veteran Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) sang snatches of iconic calypsonian Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) “Memories”.
Typher’s neighbour Phyllis described him as “a fine gentleman”.
They were joined by TUCO administrators including Twiggy (Ann Marie Parks-Kojo), Oba Kojo, Sherma Orr-Watkins, Susan Maynard and veteran calypsonians King Luta (Morel Peters), Lord Funny (Donric Williamson), Trinidad Rio (Daniel Brown), Black Sage (Philip Murray), Black Prince (Kenroy Prince), Brother Mudada (Allan Fortune), Dee Diamond (Denesian Moses), Coro and Potential (Curtis Charles), as well as calypsonians from Klassic Ruso including Allrounder (Anthony Hendrickson), Will B (William Bannister), Robbie G (Robert Deen), and trustee Bernice Carr.
Fr Trevor Nathasingh gave thanks for Typher’s life and his contribution to the entertainment industry. He lamented the escalating crime and violence among the youth, despite the nation’s preponderance of religious edifices including churches, mandirs and mosques.
TUCO is also mourning the passing of Klassic Ruso stalwart Hercules, who passed away at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on May 28-a day after Typher passed. Hercules’ funeral took place on Friday at St Charles RC Church, Tunapuna. And the funeral of former TUCO marketing manager Lennox London took place yesterday in at Princes Town Anglican Church.
Crime getting worse
On life’s uncertainty and death’s imminence, Nathasingh said: “I wonder if he got an email he is going to die? One thing is certain, you and I are going to die. Free will is what God has given us. Take responsibility for your life. Don’t blame anybody or the Government, for where you are. You will know a tree, by the fruit it bears. Deep within us is a sense of longing for the divine. A still tongue can’t confess before God.”