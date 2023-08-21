UK schols for two

Sache Alexander-George and Jessel Crispin Brizan have received fully-funded scholarships from the British High Commission in Port of Spain to pursue master’s degrees in the United Kingdom. The British High Commission in Port of Spain announced that Alexander-George will commence studies at Loughborough University, in October this year, where she will pursue an MSc in Digital Entrepreneurship. Alexander-George is an experienced digital marketing professional, an advocate for small business growth and a lover of arts and culture.
While she holds a BSc in International Relations, her passion for creative storytelling drew her to the fascinating world of digital marketing. Over the past five years, she has honed her skills in producing digital content, copy-writing, and campaign management and has demonstrated her ability to help businesses grow online. She is the founder of Napturally Caribbean, a small digital hub dedicated to helping small business owners.
Having worked with over 30 local, regional and global brands, Alexander-George continues to recognise the need for digital transformation, particularly for Small and Medium-sized
Enterprises (SMEs) and remains committed to equipping them with strategies and solutions to gain competitiveness in the digital space. When not immersed in work, she enjoys spending quality time with her family, nurturing her passion for music, and embracing the beauty of her country.
Brizan will commence studies in September at the University of Westminster, where he will pursue an MA in Fashion Business Management.
Brizan is a trailblazer in fashion, education and entrepreneurship. His formal education in fashion started at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology, where he matriculated in the Menswear Design programme in the fall of 2003. However, Brizan also holds a degree in communication from American International College, where he graduated with first class honours. He is also responsible for introducing learning and development in computer-aided fashion design to Trinidad and Tobago and has taught fashion and design at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, helping establish the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design. In 2006, he founded the Jessel Brizan Design Group Ltd, becoming the first local fashion design company to establish an e-commerce platform and export its merchandise globally. Brizan lives his life on the principles of purpose, passion, vision and giving.
In offering her congratulations to Brizan and Alexander-George, British High Commissioner Harriet Cross said: “I am delighted that they are pursuing master’s degrees so relevant to T&T’s development, specifically in the creative sector. This is what the Chevening scholarship is about: empowering people from all walks of life and backgrounds, who are passionate and interested in providing solutions and leadership to create a better future.
“I wish Sache and Jessel all the best in their studies and look forward to the new ideas they will bring back to benefit this country and share with others.”
Alexander-George said receiving the Chevening scholarship fulfilled her long-standing dream to study in the UK.
“I feel honoured to embark on a journey that will further fuel my passion for Digital Transformation. Upon my return, I look forward to creating spaces for training and mentorship catering to Small and Medium-sized enterprises as well as aspiring Digital Marketers.”
For Brizan “Chevening will place me in a formidable global community of leaders which will afford me the opportunity to develop linkages, build relationships, share knowledge, and add value to the Chevening community.
“Upon completing my master’s, I will leverage my newly acquired knowledge, skills and the Chevening community in deference to the comparative advantage of an ethical, sustainable, globally competitive, supportive local fashion ecosystem.”
Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders since 1983. Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.
Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of awards–Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships–the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.
This year, Chevening is celebrating 40 years of rewarding excellence and 40 years of championing education.
The British High Commission will launch a Chevening campaign to celebrate this milestone. Many Trinbagonians belong to this prestigious global network of scholars, including Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services (scholar in 1997), as well as Hayden Romano, managing director of the Environmental Management Authority (scholar in 1987), among others.
The application window for academic year 2024-2025 will open next month.