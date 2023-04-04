Uncovering the truth of the past

IN 2020, historian and post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute Dr Cassandra Gooptar received a weighty assignment that would take her from the United Kingdom to Brazil, Jamaica and the United States.
Her job was to investigate the founders of the UK Guardian newspaper and their connections to the transatlantic slave trade. As the lead researcher, Gooptar had the arduous task of digging into the past, examining historical records and getting to the truth. It was like trying to put the small pieces of a large jigsaw puzzle together. Then, in 2022, two years after starting her research, Gooptar put the final piece to the puzzle.
The findings of her investigation, which revealed that the founders of the Guardian and its investors had connections to the slave trade, made headlines in the UK. It also thrust the extensive and meticulous work done by the Trinidadian historian and interdisciplinary researcher into the spotlight. In an interview with the Express, Gooptar spoke of the enormous scope of her research and explained why understanding the past is important for our present and future.
In 2020, amid calls for British institutions to examine possible links to the slave trade, the Scott Trust—owner of the Guardian— commissioned an academic review of the founder of the Guardian and his financers. The investigation took part in three stages: first, by Dr Sheryllynne Haggerty and Gooptar, and later by Prof Trevor Burnard and Gooptar.
Their work commenced when Gooptar was given the names of the 11 original financers of the Manchester Guardian (which was founded in 1821 and later renamed the Guardian) and how much each of them had contributed. The researchers knew the men were connected, but didn’t know where the money was coming from. Gooptar was tasked with following the money.
But there was a not-so-small problem. The Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing.
“One of the big issues was how do we even get access to the archives? There were accessibility issues; we were concerned about how the pandemic would affect the project. We had to look at the time allotted; we knew we could not find everything within the three months that we were given,”she said.
Direct link
Gooptar and her team embarked on their research and hoped for the best. Then Gooptar struck gold when she found a direct link between one of the financers of the Manchester Guardian to the slave trade and enslaved people. It came in the form of Sir George Philips, who was connected to the Jamaican plantation Success.
“That really catapulted further research which was extended to four months—then an additional month. It took a really long time. We knew from the very beginning that it was enormous, but we were not in a rush to find as much as we could from the start,”said Gooptar.
Excitement mounted when Gooptar also found an invoice book which connected the founder of Manchester Guardian, John Edward Taylor, to plantations in the Sea Islands. The names of the enslavers were also recorded.
“I think that surprised a lot of us that we were actually able to find that,” she said.
Coming from Trinidad where most of our population is made up of the descendants of enslaved people and descendants of indentured people, it was equally important for Gooptar to highlight the names of the enslaved people upon whose backs profits were derived.
On a recent trip to Jamaica which revolved around reparative justice, Gooptar paid a visit to the Gurney’s Mt Baptist Church where she met with the pastor who showed her the freedom stone that was laid after emancipation was granted. Standing at the site where the past and present collided was significant for Gooptar.
The historian grew up in Sangre Grande before she and her family relocated to Tunapuna. She did her undergrad in psychology and history at The UWI, and has a law degree from the University of London and an MSc in criminology and criminal justice. She also has a PhD in human rights from Korea University. Gooptar, who is passionate about social justice and human rights, migrated to the UK in 2019.
‘The past helping
inform the present’
Her field of research—which involves themes of slavery, colonialism and reparative justice—does not come without its critics, many of whom believe the past belongs in the past.
“Understanding the past will help to inform the present,” insisted Gooptar, who added that much of the racism and microaggressions in our islands and in the UK stem from colonialism and a lack of understanding of history. “We’re not trying to label anyone with our research, we’re trying to find out how much the Caribbean contributed to building the wealth of Britain and how much profits were made from the forced labour of enslaved people.”
In the UK, topics such as slavery and the colonial system are not taught in schools and the narrative is often whitewashed, said Gooptar. She hopes that the findings of the Scott Trust Legacies of Enslavement Report into the connection between the Guardian founders and the slave trade will find its way into the school curriculum in the UK. She also wants it to connect with Caribbean scholars and mainstream audiences in the Caribbean. The impact of the report is already being felt: the Guardian has committed over ten million pounds to Jamaica and the Sea Islands over the next ten years.
Gooptar is currently working on projects where universities investigate themselves and their possible links to the slave trade. She worked with the University of Dundee which looked into the origins of the linen which was used to clothe the enslaved people. The historian considers it an honour to represent T&T as she continues to uncover the truth of the past.
“When you’re in Trinidad, you tend to take your ‘Trini-ness’ for granted. My Indo-Caribbean identity means so much more to me here in the UK. I feel I need to hold on to it more. There are not many women of colour in the academic field—they’re very under-represented in the UK, so for me to be an Indo-Caribbean woman working in the UK and being the lead author of these reports feels surreal and is an honour,” said Gooptar.