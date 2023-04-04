Uncovering the truth of the past

Dr Cassandra Gooptar

probe into slave connections: Dr Cassandra Gooptar, historian and lead researcher on the Scott Trust Legacies of Enslavement Report.

IN 2020, historian and post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute Dr Cassandra Gooptar received a weighty assignment that would take her from the United Kingdom to Brazil, Jamaica and the United States.

Manchester Guardian

linked to plantations:

The founder of the Manchester Guardian (later renamed the Guardian) and the man at the heart of Gooptar’s investigation, John Edward Taylor.

Her job was to investigate the founders of the UK Guardian newspaper and their connections to the transatlantic slave trade. As the lead researcher, Gooptar had the arduous task of digging into the past, examining historical records and getting to the truth. It was like trying to put the small pieces of a large jigsaw puzzle together. Then, in 2022, two years after starting her research, Gooptar put the final piece to the puzzle.

The findings of her investigation, which revealed that the founders of the Guardian and its investors had connections to the slave trade, made headlines in the UK. It also thrust the extensive and meticulous work done by the Trinidadian historian and interdis­ciplinary researcher into the spotlight. In an interview with the Express, Gooptar spoke of the enormous scope of her research and explained why understanding the past is important for our present and future.

In 2020, amid calls for British institutions to examine possible links to the slave trade, the Scott Trust—owner of the Guardian— commissioned an academic review of the founder of the Guardian and his financers. The investigation took part in three stages: first, by Dr Sheryllynne Haggerty and Gooptar, and later by Prof Trevor Burnard and Gooptar.

Their work commenced when Gooptar was given the names of the 11 original financers of the Manchester Guardian (which was founded in 1821 and later renamed the Guardian) and how much each of them had contributed. The researchers knew the men were connected, but didn’t know where the money was coming from. Gooptar was tasked with following the money.

But there was a not-so-small problem. The Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing.

“One of the big issues was how do we even get access to the archives? There were accessibility issues; we were concerned about how the pandemic would affect the project. We had to look at the time allotted; we knew we could not find everything within the three months that we were given,”she said.

Direct link

Gooptar and her team embarked on their research and hoped for the best. Then Gooptar struck gold when she found a direct link between one of the finan­cers of the Manchester Guar­dian to the slave trade and enslaved people. It came in the form of Sir George Philips, who was connected to the Jamaican plantation Success.

“That really catapulted further research which was extended to four months—then an additional month. It took a really long time. We knew from the very beginning that it was enormous, but we were not in a rush to find as much as we could from the start,”said Gooptar.

Excitement mounted when Gooptar also found an invoice book which connected the founder of Manchester Guardian, John Edward Taylor, to plantations in the Sea Islands. The names of the enslavers were also recorded.

“I think that surprised a lot of us that we were actually able to find that,” she said.

Coming from Trinidad where most of our population is made up of the descendants of enslaved people and descendants of indentured people, it was equally important for Gooptar to highlight the names of the enslaved people upon whose backs profits were derived.

On a recent trip to Jamaica which revolved around reparative justice, Gooptar paid a visit to the Gurney’s Mt Baptist Church where she met with the pastor who showed her the freedom stone that was laid after emancipation was granted. Standing at the site where the past and present collided was significant for Gooptar.

The historian grew up in Sangre Grande before she and her family relocated to Tunapuna. She did her undergrad in psychology and history at The UWI, and has a law degree from the University of London and an MSc in criminolo­gy and criminal justice. She also has a PhD in human rights from Korea University. Gooptar, who is passionate about social justice and human rights, migrated to the UK in 2019.

‘The past helping

inform the present’

Her field of research—which involves themes of slavery, colonialism and reparative justice—does not come without its critics, many of whom believe the past belongs in the past.

“Understanding the past will help to inform the present,” insis­ted Gooptar, who added that much of the racism and microaggressions in our islands and in the UK stem from colonialism and a lack of understanding of history. “We’re not trying to label anyone with our research, we’re trying to find out how much the Caribbean contribu­ted to building the wealth of Britain and how much profits were made from the forced labour of enslaved people.”

In the UK, topics such as slavery and the colonial system are not taught in schools and the narrative is often whitewashed, said Gooptar. She hopes that the findings of the Scott Trust Legacies of Enslavement Report into the connection between the Guardian founders and the slave trade will find its way into the school curriculum in the UK. She also wants it to connect with Caribbean scholars and mainstream audiences in the Caribbean. The impact of the report is already being felt: the Guardian has committed over ten million pounds to Jamaica and the Sea Islands over the next ten years.

Gooptar is currently working on projects where universities investigate themselves and their possible links to the slave trade. She worked with the University of Dundee which looked into the origins of the linen which was used to clothe the enslaved people. The historian considers it an honour to represent T&T as she continues to uncover the truth of the past.

“When you’re in Trinidad, you tend to take your ‘Trini-ness’ for granted. My Indo-­Caribbean identity means so much more to me here in the UK. I feel I need to hold on to it more. There are not many women of colour in the academic field—they’re very under-represented in the UK, so for me to be an Indo-Caribbean woman working in the UK and being the lead author of these reports feels surreal and is an honour,” said Gooptar.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Uncovering the truth of the past

Uncovering the truth of the past

IN 2020, historian and post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute Dr Cassandra Gooptar received a weighty assignment that would take her from the United Kingdom to Brazil, Jamaica and the United States.

73% tested at burnout

73% tested at burnout

More than 320 persons were screened by the NCRHA’s medical staff at this year’s Boom Burnout hosted by Boom Champions 94.1 at the Eddie Hart Savannah during the Carnival period.

Seventy three per cent of them showed early signs of hypertension and diabetes. The Burnout, held every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 5 – 6 p.m., started on January 17th and ended on February 16th ,2023.

Etienne eager to bring jazz band Traces to T&T

Etienne eager to bring jazz band Traces to T&T

Acclaimed jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles says he is eager to be on home soil to share his new musical works.

Charles is set to return to T&T for a weekend of shows this month.

The University of Miami Associate Professor of Studio Music and Jazz, will stage Etienne Charles & Friends on April 15 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, and April 16 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando.

Novels connected to Caribbean culture

Novels connected to Caribbean culture

Fire Rush (Jonathan Cape, UK; Viking, US), a novel 16 years in the making from Jamaica-born, UK-based Jacqueline Crooks, centres black womanhood in 1970s London and Bristol. Longlisted for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction, Fire Rush follows protagonist Yamaye through a dancehall and dub-infused club scene, while she yearns for deeper connections to her Jamaican culture.

Emitting electromagnetic energy

Emitting electromagnetic energy

“You know the words you speak have great power?”

Artist Kieshia Cooper paused and maintained eye contact after asking that provocative question on Wednesday evening.

Seeing and sensing agreement in her momentary artist-journalist role reversal, she carried on confidently.

T&T authors sweep literary prize

T&T authors sweep literary prize

Books by authors from Trinidad and Tobago have swept the three genre categories of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, sponsored by One Caribbean Media, owner of the Trinidad Express newspaper, TV6, and the OCM radio network.