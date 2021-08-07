Douendom. Obeah in this space. And El Tucuche.
Those unique phrases swirled in the philosophical mind of the late Master Artist LeRoy Clarke. They permeated his work. And fuelled his perspective on life as a descendent of African slaves.
Clarke’s artistic expression often reflected the hurt, anger and bravado of what it meant to be African in the new world. His preferred medium of paint on canvas earned him great international reverence. Every so often he put those emotions into words.
At the time of his death on July 27, 2021 at age 82, Clarke had published five books of poetry: Taste of Endless Fruit (1972); Douens (1976); Eyeing De Word—Love Poem for Ettylene (2004); De Distance is Here, The El Tucuche Epic 1984-2007 (2007) and Secret Insect of a Bird Deep in Me, Wanting to Fly (2008).
Poet Laureate Eintou Pearl Springer knows Clarke’s poetry intimately. Springer was called upon by the Master Artist to put his poetry into a play she titled: Seeking the Source of the Rivers.
“I tried to capture in it, really, the two LeRoys I saw. The one who was gentle and caring and the other one that was all fire and brimstone and passion and wrath,” an emotional Springer told the Kitcharee during a phone call on Thursday evening.
On deeper examination, she found a man in pain fighting for the recognition of African people.
“Listen, LeRoy had an ability of wordification. His poetry encapsulated a lot of pain. He encapsulated a vision. He created words and phrases like ‘doeundom’ the notion of ‘recharting the reunions’. He wrote ‘History pretends amnesia’ – really think about that phrase. Who would think of putting those words together?
“Then his whole notion of ‘Obeah in this space’. To take that word ‘Obeah’ that is so hated and feared and put it into that context is amazing,” Springer continued
Obeah, Springer said, is a derivative of Obia, a religion celebrated by the Akan people of West Africa. Colonial slave masters turned the meaning of the word on its head giving it negative connotation.
“The Akan people were the most feared fighters against enslavement. So, to take their religion and turn it around and make us afraid of our own strength is such a terrible thing. But, LeRoy turning it back around became a marvelous thing to see,” she added.
Springer rated Douens as Clarke’s best written work. The poetry is iconic, she said and portrays the beginning of the Caribbean civilisation.
“A lot of LeRoy’s words and phrases are iconic. More than that, a people’s identity lies so much in their ability to create language. We (African slaves) were thrown together here and couldn’t speak our own language. We got together and created a language called revolution. That’s the language LeRoy spoke,” Springer said.
‘Like blood and sand’
Springer, 76, recalled “a bad clash” the first time she met Clarke. In earlier years, the Master Artist didn’t see women as his equals, Springer recalled. She did not back down.
“When we first met it was like blood and sand. We clashed one time...bad, bad, bad. Because in a lot of ways he did not see the woman and give the woman as much presence as he should. When we met, he said ‘one day we might have a female poet’, to put me in my place.
“Well yuh know what happen next. It was war. But we later grew to have a lot of respect for each other and we became very close as I wrote in a poem to him:
“Over the long years
We have fought and hugged Fought and hugged ...”
Springer recalled the late great Pat Bishop, musical director of the Lydians choir being told rather uncharitably to take a seat by Clarke.
“She (Bishop) was standing up to make a contribution and he said ‘woman sit down’. We dealt with him and we earned his respect and his protection. I did not approve always of what he did and I would tell him, but that is who he was. Nobody could say anything negative about me to LeRoy. He was passionate and there was a kind of honesty about him. When he loved you he loved you; and he loved me,” she said in audible tears.
Their mutual respect and admiration blossomed through their shared mission to bring recognition and visibility to the African presence, Springer explained.
“Really we were on the same mission of giving recognition and visibility to the African presence and fighting against anything that would stand in the way of that. We were passionate about Laventille and the lack of recognition of Laventille as the cultural womb of our society.
“We used to have many, many conversations about Laventille and giving recognition to the heart of Laventille: Desperadoes and (the recently departed) Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba). I think about him a lot now when I see people talking about development. For LeRoy’s sake and mine I hope that development is not gentrification,” she said.
A carnival of great minds
Springer recalled fondly the times she, Clarke, author Earl Lovelace, Bajan novelist George Lamming and the late Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott spent together every Carnival Sunday at the home of the late actor Errol Jones in Maraval.
“We would meet there and I would cook and then we would come down into Port of Spain for Jouvert. Those were happy moments of music, creativity and plenty fight and argument,” she said through an audible smile.
Springer said in contrasting, sitting in complete silence with Clarke was an equally inspiring experience. She recalled many moments at his El Tucuche home when the two would sit still.
“LeRoy in his stillness was a sight to behold. He can be very still, introspective and quiet. He had this love of nature, he would sit and look at the trees. You could sit with LeRoy in companionable silence and feel these things,” she recalled.
Clarke was not shy about speaking his greatness out loud, Springer said. While she personally doesn’t subsribe to such bravado she noted that in modern Trinbagonian society sometimes it’s the only way to get the respect you deserve as an artist.
“I don’t think it is necessary. Let me say it should not be necessary, but it semes to be because of the insolence of the society to the artists. So, you have to say the great I to get the recognition, especially as an African artist.
“As an artist myself I try and hope because I see being an artist as a gift from God, but when they push me I push back hard. I often find if I want to get anything done I have to declare who I am. That’s the LeRoy Clarke in me,” Springer concluded with another chuckle.