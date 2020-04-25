Une beauté Trini à Paris

WITH 89 million visitors each year, France is the most visited country in the world. It also holds the unenviable title as the nation with the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases. For the past six weeks, Parisians and much of the country have been living under a strict confinement policy; famous promenades and tourist sites are shut; Streets and cafés that were once crowded with tourists visiting the city of lights are eerily silent; its most frequent visitors now are the policemen who are on the lookout for persons running foul of the confinement regulations.
In the middle of all the madness is Naila, the exceptionally gifted soulful singer who uprooted her life in Trinidad to study and live her dream as a performing artiste in France. Over the past 13 years, Naila has lived between France and the Middle East and has been building her brand as a performing artiste. She has toured North America, much of Europe and Asia with her band. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, gigs have been cancelled and she has had no other choice but postpone the release of her follow-up album and new music video.
Throughout the past decade, Naila has lived through some of Paris’ most tumultuous episodes including terrorist attacks and the yellow vests protests which caused widespread disruptions. But the current lockdown of the city due to COVID-19 is like nothing she or anyone has ever experienced. In an interview with Kitcharee from her apartment in the 13th arrondissement in the centre of Paris, Naila explains what it is like to live in a city as famous as Paris—under such extraordinary circumstances. But first the artiste opens up about her journey from back-up singer with Machel Montano, Rupee, Ataklan and Beenie Man to becoming a classically trained recording artiste in Europe.
Music matters
Naila Joseph grew up in a musical household; her father is a pastor and her mother is a music teacher and trained pianist. Even as a child it became obvious that Naila had a gift for singing.
“In my home there was music playing all the time. I knew I was always going to do music. My parents had always impressed upon me that the educational and theory aspect of music was important. A lot of parents who have children who want to do the arts would also tell them that they need to have something to fall back on to ensure their financial security in the future,” she says.
Naila wanted to focus specifically on opera but the music programme at The UWI didn’t offer operatic studies so she set her sights on the US, and Julliard in particular. However, to get into the operatic programme abroad one needed to be 20 and older. To pass the time, Naila began singing at church and other events. She and her two best friends Jamila and Dionne also formed the group ‘Fate’. They got gigs playing in restaurants and clubs and began gaining traction, Naila also sang back-up for some of the biggest artistes at home and in the region.
Adjusting and overcoming
The trajectory of her life changed dramatically when Naila met and fell in love with a Frenchman. He always had intentions of going back home to finish his studies and even though Naila had plans of going to music school in the US where she would have been closer to family, she decided to look into the possibility of applying to a conservatory or music school in France. She took a leap of faith, moved to France and took an entrance exam. Her prior experience as a singer back in Trinidad gave her an advantage.
“As fate would have it, I got accepted,” she says. “Classical arts training is a lot less glamourous than what people may think. It’s a lot of work and highly competitive.”
Naila also had to work harder than everyone else because of the language barrier; at that time her French was limited. In addition to studying for music classes, Naila had to learn the language and adjust to a new culture. That also meant facing reality; Paris is often associated with many stereotypes—beret-wearing men and women in striped shirts, romantic walks along the Seine and high-end luxury stores. Naila came to realise fairly quickly that Paris is not all roses and rosé. For starters—taxis in Paris are expensive, the city is not immune to air pollution and the metro is often cramped. It also came as a culture shock for Naila to learn that smiling at strangers can be misinterpreted by some Parisians.
“It was a challenge but that was the life I had chosen so I put my heart and mind into it,” she says.
While at the conservatory, Naila was introduced to the French producer Jeoffrey, aka ‘Whitey’, who was eager to work with a new singer. That chance encounter was the spark that ignited her music career in Europe. Having received a solid education in the field she had chosen, Naila’s ultimate goal was to be on stage as a performer.
That dream was fulfilled when her first album High Girl a mélange of pop, funk and soul was released. To her surprise, her single “Bye Bye” enjoyed a lot of success on radio and television. It was played during commercials and at shopping malls. Around that time Naila and her band were already touring Asia, Europe and North America.
“Having that success was a feeling like no other. It gave me a sense of fulfillment and achievement that all the work and sacrifices were not in vain. To put out an album as an unsigned artiste in a foreign land and in a foreign language requires a great deal of time, organisation and financial backing,” she says.
Strict lockdown rules
Naila and her band have opened for well-known artistes and played for large audiences—the largest was 150,000 persons. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. On one occasion security at the venue mistook her for a random stranger and refused her entry into her own dressing room; at another show an unimpressed MC gave Naila and her band an icy introduction as he presented them onstage. But Naila had come too far to let one person throw her off her game. That show turned out to be one of their best, she and her band slayed their performance that night.
Although female performers experience more push-back than their male counterparts, Naila knows the situation was worse decades ago. Calypso Rose once told Naila that female musicians today have it much better than she did when she began performing on stage in the 50s and 60s. As a black woman from a small island in the Caribbean, living and performing in Europe, Naila wants to pave the way for other young female Caribbean artistes who hope to follow in her footsteps.
Her fans can expect more new music from her soon; she recently teamed up with award-winning songwriter Billy Austin who has written songs for Jewel, Kelly Clarkson and Sheryl Crow. The launch of Naila’s second album had to be postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit France hard.
The strict rules of confinement which the French government imposed on its citizens last month are particularly difficult for people living in Paris where many apartments are small. Persons may leave their homes to purchase necessities but must have a copy of an exceptional travel certificate or ‘Attestation de Déplacement Dérogatoire’ with their name, date of birth, address, reason for leaving their residence and the time at which they left their home. Those caught on the streets without the document face a hefty fine. Furthermore, persons have a time limit of one hour to go about their errands. Should anyone cross the time limit, they can be fined. In the past six weeks of confinement, Naila was stopped three times by police, fortunately she had her attestation with her.
The Twilight Zone
For Naila, it feels like she’s living in a twilight zone.
“I’m not so far from many of the tourist attractions, if you go to the Champs-Élsyées, the Eiffel tower or the Louvre there’s nothing and no one, no street musicians, no tourists with their cameras taking selfies. The streets are empty, people are afraid to walk next to each other,” says Naila. “This time is scarier than all the other events I’ve witnessed while living in Paris; the information is scarce, conspiracy theories abound.”
When things return to a new normal, Naila is hopeful that her life and career will finally take the direction she had always dreamed.
“I see a life filled with music. I want to be able to share it fully without the fear of anything holding me back,” she says.
When her album is finally released, it will show her evolution as an artiste, she adds.
“I’ve come to terms with who I am as a woman and artiste and I am 100 per cent committed to sharing what I feel inside with the world.”
Naila’s music can be found on all music platforms including Apple and Spotify.