Scores of curious children from across the country stepped into a world where history and excitement collided, at the natural history tours organised by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine campus’ Zoology Museum.
Among the many interesting exhibitions and artefacts that garnered the most attention was the museum’s display of one of the oldest skeletons in the West Indies. The enigmatic Banwari man/woman was just one of the captivating treasures the museum proudly houses and that awaited curious minds of all ages.
As the July-August vacation kicked into gear, the Department of Life Sciences at the Faculty of Science and Technology, in partnership with the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst), invited children’s camps and school groups to experience natural history tours of The UWI Zoology Museum. The response was nothing short of overwhelming, with tours on the 24th, 25th, 27th and 28th of July all being completely booked!
Up close with nature
These immersive tours were designed to be an educational extravaganza, enriching the young minds of our future trailblazers. Tailored for groups of ten or more children, ages six to 13 years old, the tours brought the great outdoors to life as children embarked on a journey through The UWI museum, explored insect collections, and delighted in the wonders of the new butterfly enclosure, all while absorbing fascinating insights into the history and intricacies of various animal species.
Under the watchful eye of responsible chaperones, these budding scientists got up close and personal with nature, nurturing a passion for learning that’s as boundless as the exhibits themselves. The Zoology Museum’s natural history tours are yet another testament to The UWI’s commitment to fostering knowledge, curiosity and a love for the wonders that surround us.