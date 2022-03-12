Uniquely Nutron

Whether for just an appetiser or a full three course meal GBM Nutron says it was a blessing to once again be able to taste Carnival in T&T.
Nutron (Jason Carter), returned to these shores last month for the Taste of Carnival to share his 2022 fete shakers “Down Dey” and “Straight 10”, the latter of which features Lyrikal (Devon Martin).
The Barataria-born singer/music producer has an impressive growing soca catalogue that includes the hits “Scene” (2016), “Calypso” (2017), “Practice” (2019) and “Take Yuh Time” (2021), among others.
Nutron revealed the restrictive pandemic months brought new perspective about his purpose and artistry and with it a greater desire to continue to make meaningful contributions to T&T’s cultural landscape.
“Whether it’s an appetiser or a full course meal, home is home and it always feels good to be home,” a laidback Nutron said during a recent WhatsApp exchange with he Kitcharee.
“With my music being so well received again this year it really made for an exciting visit. I spent months reflecting on who I am and what I’m meant to do. The isolation really brought perspective on life and made me realise the importance of being there for others. I acknowledge how blessed we truly are and that nothing should get in the way of doing for others. I now see what the annual visits have been trying to tell me all along: be consistent,” he continued thoughtfully.
Creating a unique
hybrid sound
Nutron’s duality of existence as a music maker born in calypso and coming of age in hip hop and R&B has birthed his unique minimalist sound. GBM is an acronym for Great Brooklyn Movements and pays homage to Nutron’s New York base. It’s a place he has called home for nearly three decades after migrating from T&T at age ten.
“I grew up on Eleventh Street in Barataria, San Juan. I spent all of my childhood there. I attended Curepe RC for a short while before switching over to Barataria RC as it was closer to home. There I would enter the school calypso competition every year, so I’d say that’s where my musical journey began,” he revealed.
Creating a distinctive, inimitable sound within a genre which often follows a set formulae for music making is a credit to his constant strive to be individualistic, Nutron noted. It’s an approach every artiste should adopt, by first finding who they truly are and what they want to say and staying true to those tenets, he insists.
“Each individual is created equally under God. We are all created unique and have special talents. I simply try to be authentic to that. I work for what I believe the universe has already determined as mine with passion and purpose,” he explained.
“GBM Nutron is the alter ego that carries the expressions, feelings and wisdom to the people on behalf of Jason Carter. I never see myself as lesser or more than my peers because no one colour can make a rainbow. This is the thought process behind my works.”
Now back in a fully opened and operational New York city, Nutron says he is determined to work on the next stage of his evolving career: the show.
“Operating in a fully open market means business as usual. I would like to continue to improve on my stage show and even take it as far as evolving the idea of ‘show’ where our genre is concerned. My uniqueness is organic so you can count on consistent music quality with a live experience to match,” he promised.
Coming out of a global pandemic and now facing growing global concerns over the war in Ukraine is a clear indicator that the world requires more messages of love, Nurton said.
“I do not wish for war. War is meant to divide and distract us from the power of humanity and love. The current uncertainty that we face can and will only further my plans as there is no power like love. I plan to continue to share that message through my creativity because love is what will conquer all forms of greed and hatred. That is what our music and culture stand for: love above all else,” he concluded with a huge smile.