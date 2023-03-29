IF one were to consider the far-reaching impact of sargassum, the brown foul-smelling algae is not just an inconvenience that literally stinks, it’s a threat to public health and economies and requires urgent collaboration between the regional and international community, stressed Ambassador of France to T&T, Didier Chabert.
The sargassum problem is an issue which Chabert takes very seriously. He has witnessed first-hand how beautiful coastlines along Guadeloupe’s eastern coast have been transformed by the algae which drives away tourists with its nauseating smell.
“The proliferation of sargassum has an impact on tourism, fishing and on biodiversity. It causes erosion of beaches, releases toxic gases including ammonia and hydrogen sulphate in the atmosphere and it also attacks the mangrove. We are strongly convinced that the sargassum represents very serious health problems for all the countries and populations of Caribbean states. We know that the gases that are emitted have a strong impact on pregnant women, it creates respiratory disorders, depression and possibly cancer,”said Chabert.
The sheer size of this problem emphasises the monumental challenge facing the Caribbean region. According to the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab, 24 million tonnes of sargassum blanketed the Atlantic in June of 2022. The algae consists of leafy branches and gas-filled appendages that look like berries.
In his column “Sargassum Crisis: no end in sight?” that was published in the Trinidad Express on March 17, journalist Mark Wilson wrote about some measures that can be used to tackle this problem like forecasting, using sargassum to make fertilisers and soap and even sinking it to the bottom of the ocean—the latter which Wilson admitted would be a massive engineering and logistical undertaking. “Who is going to develop an operational plan to handle that? And who is going to pay?” he asked.
Because of the magnitude of the problem it cannot be solved by local action alone but requires international coordination by the states concerned in order to be efficient, said Chabert.
The French government has taken steps to address the sargassum problem, he added. Following the International Conference on Sargassum that was held in Guadeloupe in October 2019, the regional programme Sarg’Coop which was funded by the European Union was launched and is operational. Sarg’Coop 2 which is open to all states of the region is expected to run from 2024-2027. Both programmes aim to strengthen the preparation of Caribbean territories and their resilience against natural disasters—specifically the sargassum algae. The projects will address ways in which the coast and people can be protected using various measures including fishnets, early warning and air quality sensors. They will also look at developing industrial processes to use sargassum to produce green energy and industrial products. It will also tackle the source of the problem. Additionally, France has allocated eight million euros to conduct scientific research which will look at ways in which the massive sargassum blooms in the Atlantic can be reduced.
The French Caribbean islands have also started developing air quality sensors to detect the presence of toxic gases emitted by the sargassum in populated areas, said Chabert. Depending on the results of the initiative in Martinique and Guadeloupe, it can be expanded to other islands.
Chabert added that the sargassum issue must be on the agenda of regional and international summits and meetings in order to develop concrete measures that could be adopted by policy makers. The sargassum crisis will be discussed at the UN Ocean Conference which will be co-hosted by France and Costa Rica in 2025 after a preparatory meeting in 2024.
However, there are several challenges, noted Chabert, the first being how sargassum is qualified—is it a pollutant or an invasive species? There needs to be a precise legal definition of what it is in order to organise, on an international basis, the fight against sargassum, he said. Secondly, no one knows the best way to treat sargassum.
“Burning it risks releasing toxins in the atmosphere, sinking it to the ocean can impact marine life and corals, installing fishnets and collecting swaths of sargassum in boats is costly and not necessarily efficient. Some say it can be used to create green energy, but because sargassum’s impact on biodiversity is complex, it is important to find a process which is safe and not a threat to populations and biodiversity,” he explained.
While there are questions revolving around sargassum that are yet to be answered, Chabert is not preoccupied about a lack of political will. There is so much awareness about the sargassum problem that it cannot be avoided, he said.
“I see much more interest in the subject. Tourism is extremely important for the economy and for the region so we need to find a solution urgently, if not it can have an economic, employment and social impact. I’ve been in contact with the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine who is pushing for international coordination because Tobago is heavily affected. The other islands are also heavily mobilised. If there is not a regional reaction the economic consequences will be terrible for the islands, everyone is affected by the phenomenon, everyone must react but the reaction has to be coordinated,” he stressed.
The sargassum problem is complex but we need to face it, said Chabert, and we must find a way to minimise the impact of sargassum on the daily lives of people and the economies of the region.
“Any problem affecting the ocean is a problem for all human beings on this earth, so we must unite to find a solution,”said Chabert.