United in faith worldwide

IT’S that time of the year when Jehovah’s Witnesses typically meet for their annual convention. Their Assembly Hall at Chase Village in Central Trinidad would usually be abuzz with activity. Since construction was completed in 1994, the religious establishment has accommodated thousands of Witnesses and visitors for their three-day convention in addition to other special events.

However, with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, things have changed. Their spacious complex is unusually quiet except for the occasional chirping of birds and other vocal fauna.

In the name of health and safety, the Witnesses have transitioned to a virtual platform, linking up with their membership across the globe. Spanning the entire planet, the convention programme is being viewed in more than 500 languages (including indigenous dialects), uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries.

For the past 124 years Jehovah’s Witnesses have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centres and theatres around the world. Since the 1920s they have held conventions in Trinidad. But the pandemic interrupted that tradition and prompted the organisation to launch a global virtual event last year. The continued risk of bringing people together in cities around the world meant that the largest convention organisation in the world has had to move its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second consecutive year.

But that has not dampened the enthusiasm of its members who are logging in to the convention programme on their computers, tablets and other electronic devices from the comfort of their homes.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said the national spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Daren Sendall. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship, even virtually, as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual programme.”

‘Powerful by Faith!’ is the theme of the international event which is being delivered in hundreds of languages to households throughout T&T and the wider world over six weekends during July and August.

Open invitation

The organisation is inviting people to attend the event by going to JW.org on the Web or to JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The programme is free and accessible to all.

For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses Trinidad and Tobago at (868) 235-5261 or pid.tt@jw.org.

There are more than eight million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide. The local branch office reports a membership of over 10,000 in T&T.

In recent years the organisation has engaged the attention of international media following the Russian Federation’s decision to criminalise Jehovah’s Witnesses and ban the religious group, which it accuses of “extremism”.

As of June 17, 2021, 53 Russian Witnesses have been placed in pretrial detention or sentenced to prison, 36 are under house arrest, 224 have been restricted from travelling and 418 are under investigation.

