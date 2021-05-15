US-based soca artist comes through

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film Those Who Wish Me Dead.

In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours.