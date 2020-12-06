UTT receives first US patent

HISTORY is in the making at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. It surrounds the pursuit of a novel drug for type 2 diabetes which is being spearheaded by associate professor and researcher at UTT Dr Varma Rambaran. The researcher’s findings are so promising that the UTT received news three weeks ago that Rambaran’s project ‘Vanadium Insulin-Mimetics, Methods of Preparation and Methods of Treatment of Diabetes’ was granted a US patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
That means that the UTT and Rambaran are one step closer to developing an orally administrable drug that will lower elevated levels of blood glucose in type 2 diabetic patients.
“This is something that UTT and our nation should be proud of. It is, I believe, the first drug application patent for our country, one of the first in almost 50 years in terms of a US patent,” said Rambaran who holds a PhD in organic chemistry and has an interest in the behaviour of certain coordination complexes in biological systems.
This novel drug has the potential to change the way diabetics are treated. Currently commercially available drugs like the Sulfonylureas (eg Diamicron) and the Biguanides (eg. Metformin) still rely on the actions of insulin to regulate blood glucose levels.
But the drugs Rambaran is working on have a history of working independent of insulin — therefore they have been dubbed insulin mimetics or insulin enhancers. Many patients are stuck in a regime of one tablet per day, sometimes two, three times per day. But if the novel drug which Rambaran is working on is successful, patients will have the opportunity to take the drug once every five days.
What Rambaran is attempting is not new to the scientific world. Previous studies have been conducted by several international researchers, a few reached as far as Phase II human trials. Unfortunately the drug was pulled from further testing, due to the lack of financial support and an almost expired patent.
Rambaran was introduced to this complex area of research just when others were backing out - leaving him with little to no competition. He set his sights on furnishing a family of novel drugs that will be both pharmacologically efficient and safe when used as therapeutic agents for diabetes therapy. His research began in 2007 at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Years later he applied for and was awarded a grant from the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) to further his work and research on a novel drug for diabetes mellitus. The ICGEB granted him an eight-month SMART fellowship to India.
In 2015, he left for Bangalore, India and studied at one of the most prestigious universities in India, The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR). There, he was able to successfully synthesise and characterise the drug. He then tested, then re-tested the drug which determined that it was relatively safe and promising for further investigations.
“From the unique relationship that my PDA had with Vanadium Ion we started getting very unique and unexpected results in terms of its glucose lowering capabilities. This started to blaze new trails. We got very excited and this led to us filing this patent on this particular drug,” Rambaran said at a panel discussion hosted by UTT on diabetes awareness.
On November 4, Rambaran got the good news that his findings received a US patent — a first for UTT. This is no small feat. All patent applications go through a stringent process. A patent examiner had to determine whether Rambaran’s drug met all four criteria in order to be granted a US patent.
“The patent examiner commented that the work was solid, there were no contradictions or rejections with our application,” said Rambaran.
Having received the US patent, Rambaran will now embark on intense and costly pre-clinical studies at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in India. There the drug will be administered to healthy mice and researchers will look at the toxicity of effective doses of the drug. In year two the drug will be introduced to diabetic mice.
This is a crucial stage that requires a lot of funding; if the drug is effective in the diabetic mice, it will pave the way for UTT and Rambaran to send in an application for human trials.
These initial stages will be followed by three to four years of additional research.
Doing research on a potentially groundbreaking drug however, is very costly. Companies that are interested in selflessly pushing this research as far as it can go can contact Dr Varma Rambaran at Varma.rambaran@utt.edu.tt or 642-8888 ext 21135 to discuss the possibility of sponsorship.