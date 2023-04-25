‘UWI chocolate factory to boost local industry’

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

Setting in stone: Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, second from right, lays a foundation block with Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, centre, pro vice-chancellor and campus principal, The UWI, St Augustine, at the symbolic foundation-laying ceremony for The UWI chocolate factory, at the International Fine Cocoa Innovation Centre (IFCIC), University Field Station, Mt Hope.

On Monday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon delivered remarks at the symbolic foundation-laying ceremony for The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) chocolate factory. The event represents a significant milestone for The UWI in its commitment to commercialising its innovations in the cocoa and chocolate industry.

In addressing the audience, Gopee-­Scoon highlighted that the chocolate manufacturing facility is a lucrative investment opportunity as it will build capacity in Trinidad and Tobago to meet the increa­sing international demand for high-value, premium cocoa and chocolate products. The factory will also develop and strengthen linkages in the local cocoa industry by providing local chocolate artisans with quality, certified intermediate inputs for the production of innovative chocolate products, which will enhance the export capacity of the industry.

The minister also said: “This event is another manifestation of the ongoing work by the university, which is in alignment with Government’s objective to boost capacity in the local cocoa and chocolate industry”. She reiterated that the Government is committed to providing the necessary support and incentives to cocoa farmers, artisans, producers and entrepreneurs to ensure a sustainable and viable industry that is locally based and internationally renowned.

Gopee-Scoon identified very buoyant markets for cocoa products manufactured in T&T. To demonstrate this, she said there was an expansion in the export of raw and roasted cocoa beans; cocoa powder; chocolate in blocks, slabs/bars; fat and oil; and cocoa butter from $125.3 million to $156.5 million from 2021 to 2022. These products were exported to international markets such as the United States, Ireland and Switzerland.

Based on data from the International Trade Centre (ITC), she indicated that the global market value of cocoa and cocoa preparations was approx­imately US$100 billion in 2021, with the US and European Union countries, such as Germany, Netherlands, France and Belgium, representing the largest importers.

The minister also applauded the UWI’s Cocoa Research Centre (CRC) for continuing to undertake research and development initiatives to encourage growth within the cocoa industry and in creating investment opportunities derived from the design and fabrication of technologies to process cocoa. She went on to note that this is in keeping with the Trinidad and Tobago Trade Policy (2019-2023) which targets, inter alia, cocoa as a strategic commodity that has potential for further development and transformation.

T&T has a historic and enviable reputation for producing some of the world’s finest cocoa beans and with an exceptional flavour profile. The country’s Trinitario cocoa and derived choco­lates have captured ten awards at the prestigious International Chocolate Awards between 2010 and 2021, in addition to three more awards at the 2021 Cocoa of Excellence Awards.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘UWI chocolate factory to boost local industry’

‘UWI chocolate factory to boost local industry’

On Monday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon delivered remarks at the symbolic foundation-laying ceremony for The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) chocolate factory. The event represents a significant milestone for The UWI in its commitment to commercialising its innovations in the cocoa and chocolate industry.

In addressing the audience, Gopee-­Scoon highlighted that the chocolate manufacturing facility is a lucrative investment opportunity as it will build capacity in Trinidad and Tobago to meet the increa­sing international demand for high-value, premium cocoa and chocolate products.

One in six couples struggle with infertility

One in six couples struggle with infertility

To mark Infertility Awareness Week which runs from April 23-29, Consultant Gynaecologist and Medical Director at Trinidad &Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre, Dr Catherine Minto-Bain is shining the spotlight on the common but frequently misunderstood medical condition. She is also busting the myth that testosterone therapy boosts fertility. The truth, says

King David opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis

King David opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis

Those were the three words calypso icon David Rudder used to summate his feelings over his illustrious 40-year music career.

Sensing the room of journalists wanting more from him he almost reluctantly continued.

NGC Bocas Lit Fest don’t-miss list

NGC Bocas Lit Fest don’t-miss list

With 80 events across three days, the upcoming 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest—running from April 28 to 30—offers festival-goers an abundance of riches! To help you navigate the packed programme, here’s a list of some of the most unmissable events in this year’s edition of the Anglophone Caribbean’s biggest literary event.

FINDING CENTRAL — A conversation with the artist

FINDING CENTRAL — A conversation with the artist

At 27 years old, Shane Hanson Mohammed has chosen the artistic road less travelled in Trinidad. He is involved in both process art and conceptual art, consciously mapping his progression, both literally and figuratively, with each new body of work he produces. Process art has an established pedigree in global art movements, certainly from the mid 20th century onwards with the work of the New York artist Robert Morris and later with other adherents such as Eva Hesse of Germany and Richard Serra. Process art is rooted in other artistic movements including Abstract Expressionism. It recognises, and translates art as the creative journey of producing work rather than the notion of a masterpiece to be achieved at the end.