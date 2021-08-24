Where would women’s rights stand today in Trinidad and Tobago if not for decades of insistent voices from those like activist and attorney Lynette Seebaran-Suite?
So impactful has been Seebaran-Suite’s work in issues affecting women and girls, that The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has announced she will this year join its prestigious list of honorary graduates
Seebaran-Suite will be made a “Doctor of Laws (LLD)” in late October 2021, joined by musician and educator Ray Anthony Holman, who will become a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) and Sieunarine Persad Coosal, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who will become a Doctor of Laws (LLD).
Consistent in her pursuit of equality for women and girls, including safety and access to justice and health care, Seebaran-Suite has become a go-to reference for her opinions on women’s issues and for the movement’s modern history in T&T.
The attorney said last week she felt “humbled and honoured” at having her work recognised by The UWI and cited many mentors who helped and inspired her along the way.
“It would also be remiss not to mention the influence, guidance, support and encouragement of my husband and mentor Professor Emeritus Winston Suite through an association commencing in 1976,” said Seebaran-Suite, who is also the mother of a 33-year-old daughter.
How was Seebaran-Suite able to have the message of her work reach the attention of average women and help them to better understand their rights?
Seebaran-Suite’s strength has been in her ability to break down law and policy for communication to the “man on the street”.
An established “influencer” for change in social and gender policy, she has inspired generations of women to break down barriers and accomplish more.
Seebaran-Suite’s influence is evident in law reform, with her focus on “major normative shifts in societal attitudes and behaviour for the better over the past four decades”.
An influential start
Born on May 4, 1954, Seebaran-Suite was the first of seven children to young parents who were activists—her father in politics and mother, a trade unionist.
Seebaran-Suite said although hailing from the country, her parents had had the benefit of a good high school education and worked as public servants from an early age.
She grew up in a home “infused with the philosophy of social consciousness and public service”, she shared, in an e-mail to the Express.
Seebaran-Suite said as many first children she “benefited from much attention” from her parents and soon emerged as a bright and precocious child.
School started in Port of Spain from the age of two-and-a-half years old and she graduated from St Roses Girls Intermediate School to Holy Name Convent, after the newly introduced Common Entrance Examination in 1965.
The exam then included a bursary to the top graded 10 per cent of pupils.
At Holy Name, Seebaran-Suite not surprisingly entered the Debating Society, going on to represent her school at competitions of the day.
Graduating from high school at age 18, Seebaran-Suite naturally progressed into enrolment at the newly-established Faculty of Law at The UWI in Barbados.
She graduated at the top of her class in succeeding years and was granted the LLB with First Class Honours in 1975.
After attending Hugh Wooding Law School on a scholarship granted by the UWI Guild of Graduates, she was called to the Bar in 1977.
She said her outlook on women’s issues had been influenced and “radicalised” by observing her parents.
Her father would “ruthlessly exercise dominion over her equally educated mother based purely on the basis of a patriarchal system that dictated his was the superior voice”, Seebaran-Suite said.
She said she decided her application for admission “must be presented by a woman attorney” and she “cold-approached Valencia Otiz Alcalar, the then only practising woman senior counsel” to present her case.
On graduation, she first worked at the Law Reform Commission as a Legal Research Officer, from where she witnessed the Law Commission’s efforts to update and consolidate all the written laws of the country.
Seebaran-Suite said she “gained a panoramic insight into the entire breadth of Trinidad and Tobago’s written law”.
She then caught the attention of well-known senior counsel, Martin Daly, who had tutored her at the Faculty of Law.
Daly and former chief justice, Michael De La Bastide, QC, along with other prominent barristers of the day, were setting up Chambers in 1980.
There started Seebaran-Suite’s career as a practising attorney in private practice, which she said gave her “the independence and latitude to find a voice unbeholden to the dictates of an employer”.
A growing movement
She said she “came of age at the time when the women’s movement was gathering strength on the world stage and in the various organs of the United Nations”.
Describing herself as a voracious reader, Seebaran-Suite said she began “absorbing the feminist literature of the day”.
T&T had signed the United Nations Women’s Treaty and just a few years earlier, had introduced a liberal divorce statute. Borrowed in almost exact terms from England, the law introduced broad reforms for the benefit of women in abolishing the discriminatory rules, which prevented women from divorcing on the same terms as men and for the first time created a right for women to share in the property of their husbands on divorce.
Seebaran-Suite became publicly known after a series of appearances on radio, explaining the provisions of the law.
Her later public education work has included family law legislation such as the Family Law Act, the Status of Children Act (which abolished the status of illegitimacy) the Cohabitational Relationships Act and the Distribution of Estates Act, which changed the rules of inheritance in favour of surviving family members.
Recognising a cause
As a youngster and young adult, Seebaran-Shite also witnessed the formation of some of the country’s women’s organisations, including the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA), which was catalysed by the UN agencies operating in Trinidad, the newly formed Women Working for Social Progress (Working Woman) and the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women.
Seebaran-Suite recalled one of her earliest cases in the Industrial Court, representing the National Union of Domestic Employees (NUDE), in a case brought against an employer brought by a domestic worker.
She has represented groups for land tenancy issues and by degrees, quickly became a go-to resource for progressive legal and policy perspective, for NGOs and civil society.
She had, by then, “identified the four burning issues crying out for law reform concerning the woman question”.
These were based on the “reform of the law of sexual offences, the twin scourges of domestic violence and sexual harassment in the workplace and abortion law reform”.
A woman’s world too
Seebaran-Suite said this quartet of issues, along with public education on the incoming suite improvements in the laws benefiting women and the family, became her canvass.
In 1981 the legislation abolishing the status of illegitimacy for children born out of wedlock, in terms of their rights to support and inheritance, was introduced in the form of a suite of legislation including the Family Law Act and the Status of Children Act mentioned above.
She continued with public education and the first very controversial national debate of the quartet of issues, surrounded the need for reform of the law relating to sexual offences.
“Specifically eliminating certain discriminatory rules of evidence which applied only to the evidence of women victims of sexual assault,” Seebaran-Suite said.
One of these, the rule of recent complaint, required a direction to the jury that if the victim had not complained to the first person encountered after the assault, her evidence was not to be believed, she noted.
There was also a defect in the law pertaining to rape, as once the accused was able to convince a jury that he believed the victim was consenting, no matter how unreasonable such belief, these were grounds for acquittal.
But the great debate, Seebaran-Suite said, engendered by the resultant Sexual Offences Bill which came into law in 1986, was the creation of the offence of rape within marriage. Seebaran-Suite and other activists spoke loudly that women be allowed to own their bodies and have the ability to refuse sexual intercourse within marriage.
Her advocacy has also included the increase of the age of consent to sex from age 13 to 14, and “statutory rape” such that it was created a crime to have intercourse with a woman of the age of 14 or under, regardless of the maturity of her appearance or her seeming consent.
Gender, reproductive rights
Seebaran-Suite’s tireless work has included gender and social affairs and domestic violence, the latter including fairness from the justice system and safe spaces for women.
Legislation addressing domestic violence was passed in 1991, substantially improved in 1999 and again in 2020, with significant awareness raising and advocacy, Seebaran-Suite noted.
She has been instrumental in sensitising and training with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) towards their new role in dealing with domestic violence reports.
Years of advocacy culminated in the latest iteration of the Domestic Violence Act passed into law in 2020.
Seebaran-Suite was also involved in the establishment of a Gender Based Violence Unit within the TTPS, to complement the work of the Victim and Witness Support Unit.
The attorney has also done substantive work on abortion law reform, which she said she was, anecdotally, “aware of the terrible toll on women’s lives of having to have recourse to back-street abortionists when women, especially very young, vulnerable or marginalised women had decided that a termination of an unwanted pregnancy was their only choice”.
Research led to the formation of local non-governmental organisation ASPIRE to advocate for abortion law reform, primarily as a public health problem affecting the nation’s mothers.
Dealing with discrimination
Seebaran-Suite’s gender affairs and equality work includes rights for the LGBTIA community, health and HIV/AIDS. As head of the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) from 2014 to 2020, she has been part of several unprecedented rulings against discrimination.
In the 2012 T&T national awards, her work was recognised with a National Medal for Women in Development, Gold, in the field of Law.
The first official act of the EOC board under Seebaran-Suite was to call on the Attorney General to bring to Parliament an amendment to the discriminatory definition of sex in the Equal Opportunity Act, which excluded complaints of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
The EOC also successfully intervened as amicus curiae in important litigation such as the Jones vs AG lawsuit which saw the striking down as unconstitutional of the 19th century archaic buggery laws of T&T criminalising sexual acts between consenting male adults.