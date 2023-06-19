Amid the daily chaos, one can still find people and spaces that inspire.
One oasis of hope sits in a back street in Federation Park, Port of Spain.
It is a small building, the main space no more than a large room. But what it often contains is of immense value.
Here is where the work of dreamers is exhibited. Few you will ever know by name. But they took that leap of faith, and made visible what they saw in the mind’s eye. Now all have an equal chance of becoming legends.
For two weeks, the 2023 graduating class of The University of the West indies Visual Arts degree programme displayed their work on the walls of the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT), and invited the public to critique their creations.
A similar exhibition was held at the Medulla Art Gallery in Port-of-Spain.
It was the second in-person exhibition by the Visual Arts Unit since the onset of the pandemic, the Express was told. With this in mind, the show was titled “LIVE”.
The word “live” also suggested that the art and design on display addressed current, pressing issues in society.
The artf orms ranged from painting and sculpture to video and sound installation.
“Works at the ASTT explore diverse themes, including portrayals of femininity and the natural environment. Visitors to this location can also view design projects that showcase an array of solutions to real-world needs. Students’ designs include a market trolley, educational games and a graphic novel,” a media release stated.
The public was invited to attend an artist talk at the ASTT, where the graduates gave a deeper insight into their pieces.
“The displays at both locations represent a culmination of years of study in fine art and design practices and provide a vital opportunity for students to engage wide audiences, share ideas and have meaningful dialogue,” it stated.
The curators were Michelle Boyd, Dr Marsha Pearce, Nikolai Noel, Jeunanne Alkins and Marlon Darbeau.
In an interview with the Express at the opening of the exhibition at the ASTT last month, graduate Mahase Ronnie Ramdass explained his paintings and sculptures which explore death and pain.
This, he said was inspired by his own near death experience in 2022.
Ramdass said, “My work also considers the brevity of our existence and the fragile nature of life. While the work is centred on mortality and its inevitability, there is also the inclusion of death’s opposing force - life. I drew inspiration for this series from my own near-death experience in 2022 and from the 17th century still-life paintings, ‘Vanitas’.”
Ramdass said he was also inspired by the natural environment, walking along the river banks and witnessing the “perpetual cycle of death and rebirth which played out on the banks of the river in the pockets or puddles on the mudflats”.
As such, Ramdass said he named his series Moksha, the Sanskrit word for liberation.
Speaking about his two sculptures on display, Ramdass said the pieces were abstract representations of the human form made with fibreglass, steel, and auto paints, mounted on a wooden base.
“I used sponge to create the form of each sculpture. Both sculptures represent the moment the soul leaves the body,” he said.
An art teacher for 17 years, Ramdass said he had been fascinated by paintings. “I experimented with fabric, foam, resin and plaster of Paris to create both texture and dimension,” he said.
Ramdass said the motif in his paintings was the spiral which represented life and death’s continuous cycle. “I used black as the principal colour in both the sculptures and paintings to reinforce the pain I felt in 2022,” he said.
He had worked on the pieces for six months, making it his comfort.
“Moksha has offered me a way to communicate what I felt when words will not suffice, it has set me on a path towards healing and catharsis,” he said.
The Express also spoke with Nigerian student, Adediran Adeyanju, who captivated art lovers by his artwork which was done using pen on watercolour paper.
His artwork, titled “Ochie edozi isi” — which in Igbo language — translates old hairstyle.
In an interview with the Express, Adeyanju said his piece was an exploration of the rich cultural heritage and timeless beauty of male hairstyles in Nigeria.
“This artwork celebrates the significance and artistry of traditional hairstyles passed down through generations,” he said.
Adeyanju said, “Drawing inspiration from the photograph of a young igbo man in Awka, Anambra, the photo was taken between 1910 and 1911 by Thomas, Northcote Whitridge. I was fascinated by the hairstyle and the facial expression, and I wanted to make a pen drawing to show a different perspective. The Igbo people’s old male hairstyle represents a strong sense of tradition and lineage. It functions as visual tales that embrace the present while paying homage to the knowledge and experiences of the past.”
He said the drawing was intended to capture the essence of the man who proudly wore this hairstyle, evoking a sense of dignity, resilience, and wisdom.
“I sought to immortalise the traditional Nigerian male hairstyles, paying homage to the artistry and cultural significance they hold,” he said.
And an unusual piece of artwork that caught the attention of those who visited the ASTT was in the form of vibrating sculptures and growing installations, done by Shannan HD Hardath.
Hardath said his work was heavily influenced by spirituality, culture and religion, focused on his East Indian identity and Hinduism.
“I seek to uphold and promote Hinduism and its ancient concepts through my art works and see it as my dharma (duty) to do so in memory of my ancestors and in recognition of the great Indian minds that fruited the rich culture of the Gangetic plains,” he said.
Hardath said his previous works had been primarily paintings in oils, acrylics and natural dyes such as henna and other plant materials to produce stains, natural paints and organic textures.
“I am experimental in my practice and unbound by traditional art techniques. My most recent body of work focuses on mantras and their effects on the physical world. These works amalgamate the physical aspects of these spoken affirmations in the form of vibrating sculptures and growing installations,” he said.
According to Hardath, the vibrations form patterns on the surface of the water and the movement of the water alongside the recitation of the mantras sought to induce a meditative state in the viewer.