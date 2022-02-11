Whatever your relationship status this Valentine’s, chances are you hold some level of affection in your heart for a good roti.
Roti shop owner Russell Ramkissoon is channelling that universal passion for curry into empowering pro and anti-love V-Day lunch statements. His R&R Jr Roti Shop menu includes a red heart-shaped dhalpuri for those giddy in love. And the option to mar that picture-perfect meal with a huge black ‘X’ that’s sure to make the blackest of hearts smile.
“The Valentine’s roti was easy to create as Valentine’s is associated with hearts and the colour red or pink, so we tried to create a heart roti and it was a success. But, then my friend ‘Cooking with Gizzy’ suggested we have an anti-Valentine’s roti with a black ‘X’ on it for those who don’t subscribe to love,” Ramkissoon explained during an online exchange with the Express yesterday.
Making light of annual seasons and celebrations is commonplace at his Eastern Main Road, D’Abadie, roti shop, Ramkissoon added. R&R is also located in Arima and Diego Martin.
“My regular customers would tell you that I celebrate anything that I could. My business is decorated according to what is being observed. We are multi-cultural and multi-religious, and I respect everyone’s belief and the way they do things, so I just try to make everyone feel welcome at my business,” he revealed.
R&R’s colourful roti skins went viral recently when images of a cotton candy-looking wrap were shared hundreds of times on social media. While Ramkissoon stopped short of agreeing with that online description, as he doesn’t want people to think his rotis are sweet, he said more local restaurants should experiment with the colours and textures of traditional meals.
“When I started it about three years ago, I named them ‘Spooky roti’. Each colour had a Halloween theme name attached to it as the idea came when I noticed foreign-based companies right here in T&T tailoring their products towards Halloween.
“It made me wonder, why is no one doing this with our local food? I mean, I have seen it with things like cakes and cupcakes, but why not traditional food? The first coloured roti I created was a red roti which I called blood roti or roti de sangre. After that, I started trying out different colours. I have called them the Coloured Roti until my friend Jrun told me ‘this real exotic’ so I started calling it Exotic roti,” he beamed.
A family affair
R&R Roti Shop is a long-standing family brand. Ramkissoon, 30, recalled working in his parents’ roti shop from as young as 12 years old. He admits, however, that he dreamed of a life away from food, roaming the skies or pursuing his other passion of caring for sick animals.
“I always dreamed about being a pilot or a veterinarian, but I saw my parents become successful, achieve a lot in life and take care of my siblings with this family business. I therefore had no doubt that I could have also made it profitable,” he said.
As any small business owner would know, a successful operation requires them to adapt to all roles, from chief to bottle washer on any given day. The businessman, who had never actually made a roti in his life, found himself literally facing the heat of the tawa when one of his roti makers didn’t turn up to work.
“I didn’t have a back-up plan, so I tried my hand at making the roti. After all I was always seeing what my mom would be doing. Even after seeing it for so many years, it was difficult at first and I made many errors, but with continuous practice and coaching from my mother over the phone on some days, I was able to get the idea of roti making. Now whenever workers are hired to make roti for any of our branches, I would be the one to train them,” he boasted.
Adding some social media spice
Utilising social media platforms kept his business relevant during the long dormant months of pandemic lockdown and restrictions on food operations, Ramkissoon said.
“With the use of social media, TikTok, to be exact, I was able to gain more customers from the nooks and crannies of Trinidad and even a few from Tobago. I posted the black roti on TikTok in October 2021. By the end of the day, I began receiving calls. The day after, people came to my place to try it out. By Halloween week, it was crazy. On Halloween day, people lined up and waited just to try something that I created, and the best part of it was that no one complained or appeared agitated about having to wait,” he beamed.
With interest in R&R Roti Shop reaching an all-time high, Ramkissoon says the family hopes to expand on their three locations locally and eventually take the brand regional, Ramkissoon revealed. Anyone who shares his passion for the food business should just shoot their shot, he added.
“Be yourself, don’t let anyone crush your dreams. If you have a crazy idea, give it a shot. The worst that can happen is that people will not like it and that’s quite OK. You can try again with another idea. The road is long and weary most times, but just don’t give up. I wish I knew how enjoyable this experience would have been for me, even with the rough patches, because I would have started my own business sooner,” he concluded.
That advice seems also apt for those of us disenchanted by love!