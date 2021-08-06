Veggies on the side

Sometimes you just need a vegetable side dish to go with a main protein or to complete a menu, whether for the family or entertaining. It could be a refreshing salad or a hot vegetable dish to balance the meal.
Here are some easy vegetable side dishes to try. Follow Trinicookstt on Facebook and Instagram for more recipe ideas.
Watermelon Salad
With Feta Cheese
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
3 – 4 cups seeded and cubed watermelon
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1 tsp finely chopped rosemary
½ red onion, thinly sliced
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
pinch of red pepper flakes
1 – 2 tsp lime juice
In a glass bowl add the watermelon, salt, pepper, rosemary, red onion and pepper flakes.
Add the lime juice and the crumbled feta.
Toss to coat.
Refrigerate for at least ½ hour before serving.
When ready to serve, mix in the chopped lettuce or place lettuce on a serving dish and place salad on top.
Carrot, Bodi And Mushroom Medley
1 large carrot, sliced
1 bundle bodi, cut in 1-inch pieces
2 cups fresh sliced button mushrooms
1 small sweet pepper, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 – 2 chive blades, thinly sliced
1 tsp chopped celery
¾ cup chicken broth or water
1 tsp all purpose seasoning
2 cloves garlic, chopped
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Few dashes of Worcestershire sauce
1 – 2 tbsp oil
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat.
Add the onions and cook for 1 minute and then add the mushrooms. Let cook for a few minutes just until the mushrooms begin to soften.
Add the carrots, bodi, sweet pepper, celery and chives. Mix well and continue cooking for another few minutes. Season with the salt, black pepper, all purpose seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Add the chicken broth or water. Let the vegetables cook just until tender and the liquid has reduced by half.
Taste and adjust the seasonings if necessary. Serve.
Corn and Channa (Chickpea) Salad
1 can channa drained
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 medium cucumber, seeded and cubed
1 small red or green sweet pepper, diced
1 medium tomato, diced
½ onion finely diced
1 - 2 tbsp lime juice
Salt and black pepper to taste
Olive oil
½ tsp chopped chadon beni
½ tsp chopped celery
1. In a medium bowl, add the first six ingredients and mix together.
2. Add the salt, pepper and chopped herbs. Add the lime juice and drizzle with some olive oil.
3. Toss and refrigerate for at least ½ hour before serving.
Tomato & Red Onion Salad with Balsamic Dressing
2 – 3 large tomatoes, cut in chunks
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 tsp mustard
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp honey
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Pinch of salt and black pepper
1 tsp thinly sliced chives
½ cup olive oil
Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Mix together in a bowl, the mustard, honey, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, salt , black pepper and cayenne if using.
Whisk in the olive oil, ensuring the ingredients are well blended. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Add the tomatoes, onion and chives. Mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.