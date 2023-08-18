Versatile rice recipes

Rice is a staple ingredient in plenty of different types of cuisine around the world, and there are many easy rice recipes you can make as main dishes, side dishes, or even desserts.

Rice is a cereal grain encompassing more than 10,000 varieties, although the most common types of rice come from one of two subspecies varieties of the Oryza sativa plant. Those two common varieties include indica, a non-sticky, long-grain rice high in amylose starch; and japonica, a stickier, short-grain rice that contains less amylose starch.