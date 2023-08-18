Rice is a staple ingredient in plenty of different types of cuisine around the world, and there are many easy rice recipes you can make as main dishes, side dishes, or even desserts.
Rice is a cereal grain encompassing more than 10,000 varieties, although the most common types of rice come from one of two subspecies varieties of the Oryza sativa plant. Those two common varieties include indica, a non-sticky, long-grain rice high in amylose starch; and japonica, a stickier, short-grain rice that contains less amylose starch.
Grocery stores commonly carry several different kinds of both long-grain and short-grain rice, such as white rice, brown rice, jasmine rice, and basmati rice. You might also see wild rice, which technically is not rice, but rather the seed of a grass that is similar, but unrelated, to rice plants.
Rice dishes often require very little prep time—usually just a good rinsing of the grains—as well as a relatively short cook time, making them easy recipes to use on weeknights. Here are rice recipes representing various cuisines and a range of preparation methods, demonstrating just how simple it can be to cook with this versatile ingredient.
Try these versatile rice recipes.
Chicken biryani
Ingredients
3–4 lb skinless, bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks
1 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems
1 cup roughly chopped fresh mint leaves
3 tbsp garam masala
1 tsp cayenne pepper
¼ tsp ground turmeric
6 cloves garlic, peeled
1 jalapeño pepper (or other hot pepper), thinly sliced
1 (4-inch) piece ginger, thinly sliced
½ lemon, juiced
2 cups plain full-fat yogurt
Kosher salt, to taste
1 cup peanut oil
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 cups basmati rice
½ tsp cumin seeds
3 whole cloves
2 green cardamom pods
1 cinnamon stick
2 bay leaves
½ cup ghee, melted
1 pinch saffron thread (about ten), soaked in two tablespoons warm milk
Method: Marinate the chicken: In a large bowl, combine a third of the fried onions with cilantro, mint, garam masala, cayenne pepper, turmeric, garlic, jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, yogurt, and salt. Add the chicken and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Make the fried onions: Heat the peanut oil and onions in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until onion slices separate and begin to turn golden brown, about 25 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the onions to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Reserve oil for another use.
Meanwhile, soak and rinse the rice: Rinse rice in three to four changes of cold water, then soak in fresh cold water, at least 20 minutes before cooking.
Parboil the rice: In a large pot, combine cumin, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, salt, and 6 cups water over high heat. Bring to a boil, then add rice. Cook rice until slightly tender, about 2–5 minutes. Rice should break into two pieces when pressed, not more. Drain rice in a fine mesh strainer, discarding water.
Layer the briyani: In a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot, spread a third of the parboiled rice on the bottom of the pot. Top with half the chicken and its marinade. Top with a third of the remaining fried onions. Repeat layering. Drizzle ghee and saffron milk over the final layer of rice. Cover the pot tightly with aluminium foil, and then place the lid on top. Steam until chicken is fully cooked, about 35–40 minutes. Garnish with remaining fried onions.
Fried rice
Ingredients
2 tablespoons sesame oil (or vegetable oil such as canola), divided
1 large egg, beaten
2 slices bacon, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½-inch piece fresh ginger, minced
2 green onions, thinly sliced, whites and greens separated
¼ cup frozen peas
1 carrot, peeled and diced
2 cups day-old rice
1 teaspoon white pepper
1½ tablespoons soy sauce
Method: In a wok (or large cast iron or non-stick skillet) over medium-high heat, heat one tablespoon sesame oil until shimmering. Add beaten egg and cook, folding several times with a spatula until no longer runny, about one minute. Transfer scrambled eggs to a plate.
Add bacon to the wok and cook until crispy and the fat has rendered, about two minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and scallion whites and stir-fry until fragrant, about one minute. Add frozen peas and carrot and stir-fry until peas have defrosted, about one minute longer. Add the rice and scallion greens and stir to distribute ingredients and break up any cold rice clumps.
Cook, undisturbed, until rice begins to brown, about three minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together white pepper, soy sauce, and remaining sesame oil. Drizzle sauce over rice and stir to combine. Continue to cook, undisturbed, until the bottom of the rice becomes crispy, about two more minutes.
