Winerboy (Arvindar Rampersad) and his team delivered a perfectly planned and well executed event called Brunchin’, on January 8.

The event was held at Jamboree Park, Valsayn.

Patrons heeded the call to ‘dress to impress.’ We saw sundresses on the women and floral shirts on the men; it was like a fashion show. Mimosas and creamery lollies were welcomed as feters swayed to the sounds of sweet soca music, under an unforgiving sun.

In the shaded area of Jamboree Park, New York-based entertainer GBM Neutron (Jason Carter) kicked things off. Later, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) and Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) got their chance to entertain the large crowd, with Ravi B welcoming on stage party favourite Tempa (Keisha Harris) to perform their 2023 collaboration “Chutney Steam”.

Soca queen Patrice Roberts showed why she is no longer the princess but the rising queen of soca, as she commanded the stage. Her set also included an appearance by her significant other, Ricardo Drue.

The pros: Brunchin’ delivered value for money, overall.

The cons: It should have been a longer fete; yes, it was that good.

Entertainment—9

Décor—10

Food—8

Vibes /Energy—10

Venue layout—10+

Bar service—10

Washroom Facilities—10

Parking—10 (ample parking with shuttles and they returned on time)

Venue—10

Security—10

Rating: 9.7/10 on the Fete-o-Metre scale.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vibes fuh so at Brunchin’!

Vibes fuh so at Brunchin’!

Winerboy (Arvindar Rampersad) and his team delivered a perfectly planned and well executed event called Brunchin’, on January 8.

The event was held at Jamboree Park, Valsayn.

Patrons heeded the call to ‘dress to impress.’ We saw sundresses on the women and floral shirts on the men; it was like a fashion show. Mimosas and creamery lollies were welcomed as feters swayed to the sounds of sweet soca music, under an unforgiving sun.

Dread Wizard casts more kaiso magic

Dread Wizard casts more kaiso magic

To say Sharlan Bailey cuts a Shadowy figure in calypso music would be the understatement of the year.

Bailey has drawn an impenetrable circle as the Dread Wizard. His microphone his wand. His quick-fire lyrics spellbinding to audiences.

Against the backdrop of a colourful, pretty landscape the Dread Wizard is certainly something different. A dark figure, unafraid to share controversial and unpainted opinions.

Hopes and dreams for 2023

Hopes and dreams for 2023

AS citizens settle down for the first few days of the New Year, a call has been made for them to pray more for their country. It came from several prominent people who extended best wishes, good health and a better quality of life to the citizenry for 2023. They also yearned for Trinidad and Tobago to be crime-free and pleaded with people to strive to “be their brothers’ keepers”.

Suicide awareness programmes needed in schools

Suicide awareness programmes needed in schools

THE fact that someone like hip-hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss who seemed to have it all — success, fame, money and family — took his life came as a total shock. It’s a reminder that looks can be deceiving and that pain, anxiety and depression can be concealed behind a “happy mask”.