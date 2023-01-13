Vibes fuh so at Brunchin’!

Winerboy (Arvindar Rampersad) and his team delivered a perfectly planned and well executed event called Brunchin’, on January 8.
The event was held at Jamboree Park, Valsayn.
Patrons heeded the call to ‘dress to impress.’ We saw sundresses on the women and floral shirts on the men; it was like a fashion show. Mimosas and creamery lollies were welcomed as feters swayed to the sounds of sweet soca music, under an unforgiving sun.
In the shaded area of Jamboree Park, New York-based entertainer GBM Neutron (Jason Carter) kicked things off. Later, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) and Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) got their chance to entertain the large crowd, with Ravi B welcoming on stage party favourite Tempa (Keisha Harris) to perform their 2023 collaboration “Chutney Steam”.
Soca queen Patrice Roberts showed why she is no longer the princess but the rising queen of soca, as she commanded the stage. Her set also included an appearance by her significant other, Ricardo Drue.
The pros: Brunchin’ delivered value for money, overall.
The cons: It should have been a longer fete; yes, it was that good.
Entertainment—9
Décor—10
Food—8
Vibes /Energy—10
Venue layout—10+
Bar service—10
Washroom Facilities—10
Parking—10 (ample parking with shuttles and they returned on time)
Venue—10
Security—10
Rating: 9.7/10 on the Fete-o-Metre scale.