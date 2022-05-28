For a teenager, being on the threshold of adulthood creates some anxiety as they grapple with reality and delusion and work on becoming their own person. There is the desire for independence, confidence, dealing with opportunity and making choices. So what of the “teenage romance/relationship”? It has always existed and will continue to exist. The complex feelings and maze of paths for personal fulfillment contribute to teens seeking relationships, ones where they are attracted to each other, often hoping to find some support in navigating their complicated feelings.
Young people have an idealistic view of romance based on what they see in the movies or read in books. When these ideals are not met, they become hurt and end the relationship. We also all have our individual, different interpretations and understanding of the concept “love”, which can result in some confusion. As teens mature and understand more about their feelings and relationships, they have different expectations. Parents should establish boundaries, give support, and have realistic expectations as they guide their teens in how to constructively use their time and teach positive values which would develop a positive identity. Encouraging dialogue and expression of feeling can certainly eliminate the doubt and mistrust in parent/child relationship. Creating an environment for teens to talk about their attractions would help them through this phase of their lives. Additionally, sometimes a teen’s desire for a romantic relationship stems from feeling unloved in their own household. In that case, parents may have to examine their own relationship with their child and seek to make up for what is lacking.
Teenage romance/relationships should not be viewed as abnormal, taboo or wrong; our emotions are a fundamental part of our being. However, emotional and mental readiness for romantic relationships varies. Young teens should be encouraged to have friendships and interact in groups, but have supervision and limits, as they are often not yet fully able to manage their feelings and hormones. Having romantic ideas, crushes and flirting is healthy. Interacting in situations with little supervision and spending a lot of time alone can lead to early sexual behavior that may lead to pregnancy or distract from their academic performance.
Smart parents do not discourage the romantic relationship, they get to know the love interest. They invite him or her home so they can get to know what kind of person their child is attracted to. They keep the channels of communication open and easy because they recognize that knowing what is happening is far better than not knowing. They set limits, but use the opportunity to guide their adolescents towards making choices that are in line with their life goals. They ask questions rather than give commands e.g. “How is the relationship affecting your studying?” They direct the emerging adults to reliable sources of information about their options and the consequences. They allow the young adults to make their first steps in romantic relationships while they are still under the protection of caring adults. When you are in the picture, your teenager is less vulnerable.
There are parents that deliberately keep their daughters away from any sight or scent of boys. They send them to all-girls schools from the age of 5 -16 or 18, as though that is somehow protecting them from some deep, dark danger. It is not uncommon for a 15 or 16 year old girl in Trinidad and Tobago to have little idea of how to relate to males in a “normal” way, as a friend. Our children need to learn how to relate to each other as friends first. Unfortunately, many young ladies are growing up on American teen shows, social media, and the celebrity cult, where everything is about boyfriends, beauty, body image and being a sexual object. Just when are parents planning to teach these budding men and women about relating to the opposite sex in healthy, harmonious ways as friends and as romantic partners? When they get to university? When they go into the workplace and are targeted by older colleagues with experience and unsavoury personal interests? Unfortunately, too many times it is never.
Just as with other stages of development, parents need to understand what is happening with the adolescent physiologically, psychologically, socially, emotionally and spiritually. Adolescence is practice for adulthood. Instead of freaking out about teenage relationships, take it in stride; it has to happen sometime. If you have had a good relationship with your child through the years, one that encourages openness in an atmosphere of safety and trust, then you have a solid foundation on which to build. If you have not, then it’s time to start, whatever the age of your child. Playing the role of prison guard to your teenager will only make matters worse.
Driving your teenager’s relationship underground serves to put them at risk. When young people sneak and hide to have relationships they are vulnerable to the predators and ill-intentioned hoards that prey on youngsters, particularly girls, looking for love. Your daughter needs to feel and see that she is loved and valued by the important adults in her life or she will go looking elsewhere for love and validation. All of our children need to be assured of the love of their parents, even though their behaviors may not always match our expectations.