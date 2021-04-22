Vin Diesel fuelled by trapso

Trinidadian trapso artiste Marcus Braveboy is now a part of the Fast & Furious franchise.
Braveboy’s 2019 trapso single “Clout Chaser” is featured on episode five of season four of the popular Fast & Furious Spy Racer animation series.
The Vin Diesel-produced project was released on popular streaming platform Netflix on April 16.
The achievement places the Diego Martin-based crossover hip-hop act among an illustrious list of music contributors to the Fast & Furious soundtrack.
American rappers Ja Rule (Jeffrey Atkins), Ludacris (Christopher Bridges) and Wiz Khalifa (Cameron Thomaz), pop stars Usher Raymond, Charlie Puth and Pharrell Williams and reggaeton acts Cuban Pitbull (Armando Perez) and Puerto Rican Don Omar (William Rivera) have all been featured on the soundtracks for Fast & Furious over the past two decades.
Braveboy says “Clout Chaser”, which was co-written and co-conceptualised by local producer Kevin Beharry of music production house System 32, is a truly global project. American producers Ty Frankel and Crooked Tunez of Shut Down Music in Los Angeles both sprinkled their magic on the project, he said.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to network myself within the world of music for TV and film via Shut Down Music. I have to specially thank Ty Frankel for introducing me to this other side of the industry and sharing his knowledge, expertise and networks with me,” an elated Braveboy told the Express on Wednesday.
Your network is your net worth
This is the second Braveboy single to be picked up by an international brand. His 2020 single “Action Ting” was featured on a social media promotion by NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers last October.
Braveboy said all local creatives should be on a perpetual quest to maximise their knowledge of the inner workings of the global entertainment industry. A better understanding of the intricacies of the business and continuous networking will open unseen doors, he said.
“Knowledge is power and your network is your net worth. I cannot stop emphasising the importance of educating yourself about how the global music industry operates. Each region works in a different way and it’s definitely not a one size fits all scenario. Laws are different, business practices are different and attitudes and layers of professionalism vary as well,” he explained.
The trapso (a blend of American trap hip-hop and local rapso music) rapper says making international connections and exploring new markets is especially crucial for niche genre acts in T&T.
“I think especially if you are a creative from T&T doing something that’s viewed as different or experimental in your domestic market, having those international links are so important and social media and the Internet on the whole makes this process a lot easier and more accessible. A private message or DM (direct message) or e-mail can literally change your life and takes less than five minutes,” Braveboy revealed.
The “Iz ah Trini” singer admitted to having his global approach to music initially criticised by local creatives who perhaps didn’t understand his global vision.
“I wouldn’t lie, it’s definitely been a tough journey in terms of choosing this global path while being based in T&T. I’ve experienced some judgment and ridicule from peers, been unfollowed on social media from persons in the local music industry who I thought I was cool with, among other things. But I’m at a peace of mind about it, just because I’ve realised maybe they just don’t quite understand my path and that’s okay,” he said.
Addicted to progress
Braveboy said those American and European connections he fostered in recent years have served him well during the global pandemic where travel and performance opportunities have been all but halted.
Apart from his music being featured in international projects Braveboy is in the process of launching a stock website for Caribbean music, sound effects, photos and videos called Content Island. The project is a collaboration with music producer Kevin Beharry (System 32), Kira Mohammed (Alacrity Management) and Maarten Manmohan (Random Design Studios).
“This website will allow content creators, influencers, advertising agencies and anyone in need of Caribbean content, the access of licensable music, sound effects, photos and videos in a few minutes with the click of a mouse or via mobile phone,” he revealed.
Braveboy is also wrapping work on his new EP (extended play album) Braveboy Meets World which will be released under his Braveboy Music Group. He is set to release a music video for the single “AfribbeanGyal” which features Nigerian act Dell Fire. Filmmaker Michael Mooleedar, who directed the highly successful local film Green Days by the River, is spearheading the project.
“I can safely say that the past five years of networking are now finally paying off. I have now found my global sound that works, as well as finally have a business model that is helping me turn this global music grind into a business.
“I’ve met so many producers from around the world who believe in me and my voice and style as an artiste and I have a bunch of strategic music releases to roll out this year for different markets including the Latin, African, Asian and European markets. It is, however, very much a learning process but that’s life and part of the journey and it’s all about being
“Addicted to progress,” Braveboy concluded, quoting his personal artiste credo.