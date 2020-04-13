Life will never return to exactly the way it was before the coronavirus, says Microsoft Trinidad and Tobago country head Darren Mohammed.
Mohammed said local businesses will forever have to adjust the way they conduct daily operations in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The Microsoft corporate business manager for the Caribbean, however, believes tech can empower business leaders to generate opportunities to not only survive, but grow during the expected global economic downturn.
“We agree, things will never be the same. In the midst of all this uncertainty, technology continues to empower people and organisations to do more to face adversity, find opportunity, survive and even grow when this is all over. We will continue to do our part to serve customers and contribute to their recovery into the new normal they face,” Mohammed told the Express during an online exchange on Friday.
Empowering the employee
Mohammed acknowledges that local businesses are in various stages of digital transformation. He outlined the four stages of that journey as: employee empowerment, customer engagement, operation optimisation and product or service evolution.
Microsoft itself has led the way in the digital movement by pioneering remote work throughout its Caribbean and Latin American network, he said. The tech conglomerate currently serves millions of customers in 33 countries from six office locations.
“Internally we also use the technology to optimise operations. As an example, our T&T office has no HR, finance or legal teams; we use a mix of remote work collaboration and automated systems to access those business functions at a regional level,” Mohammed revealed.
The global pandemic, interestingly, has in many ways accelerated a mass movement towards a digital operation, he said. The Government extended its stay-at-home order for all non-essential employees and shut down all non-essential services until April 30 all in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly disease.
“The context forced them to accelerate that process because of the limits created by social distancing. Those who were further along on the transformation adapted easier while the rest did not. Going forward we predict that the rapid pace of adoption of technology would continue as companies and their leadership realised the benefits during this period,” Mohammed said.
Virtual teamwork
Microsoft Team is an online platform that facilitates remote work. More than just a virtual meeting space, the software also enables collaboration and data sharing all over a secure network, Mohammed said.
Mohammed said Microsoft is currently offering the app and platform for free for six months with an option to extend if the pandemic goes longer.
“We want to play our part to help fight this, by arming those in the front lines with the tools to gather information allowing them to make the right decisions on the fly while things are changing rapidly hour by hour.
“For businesses we are offering our Microsoft Teams online platform for remote work, as it offers more than just online meetings but a full collaboration platform including calls, document collaboration, chat ensuring enterprise-grade security and data privacy,” he reiterated.
Families physically separated by social distancing restrictions can also share time together on their Skype Meet Now platform, he said.
“For families we recommend Skype Meet Now, which is a feature of Skype that allows group video calling up to 50 people, without needing logins or client downloads, just create a link and share,” he suggested.
Mohammed said Microsoft has also developed a Hospital Emergency Response app for healthcare providers. The app helps in the management of critical resources in the medical fight against COVID-19 including keeping stock of the availability of beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We immediately made that app available worldwide, including to T&T, already customised for COVID-19 response and with minimal localisation needed to deploy. We built that using our PowerApps low code cloud platform, so it could work on any Android, iOS smartphone or tablet as well through a Web browser like Edge or Chrome,” he concluded.