Visit a virtual museum

AS the longest-serving television news presenter in Trinidad and Tobago, Dominic Kalipersad’s name is synonymous with the media industry. For more than 40 years, he has made a career out of bringing the news into people’s homes.
Long before he became a household name, Kalipersad made his debut back in 1974 with the lone television station at the time—TTT. Today, 46 years later, the media personality has carved a space on social media to celebrate the achievements of the people of T&T, and show how important our little island has been in impacting the world in the arts, entertainment, sports, civil rights and academia.
Kalipersad’s Instagram page, which he half-jokingly refers to as “Dominic’s Virtual Museum”, is replete with historical stories, pictures and videos of people and places of T&T—some famous, others lesser known.
Each post is complete with interesting anecdotes...for instance, who knew that Trinidadian calypsonian Harold Philip introduced the Beatles to pan and drove them around in his Volkswagen van before they became famous? Or that the woman after whom Charlotte Street was named (Queen Charlotte) was said to be England’s first black queen?
Chapters of our history
For anyone who considers themselves armchair historians, Kalipersad’s Instagram page offers a brief lesson on different chapters of T&T’s history. Behind each post is a lot of research, which is nothing new for Kalipersad, who was an educator before he began his long career in the media.
“I was a school teacher for a short period. I enjoyed it immensely and thought it would have been my career. I was interested in education and the English language, in particular,” says Kalipersad, who rarely gives interviews.
In the 1970s, the prime minister at the time, Dr Eric Williams, announced his intention to create educational television and so Channels 9 and 16 came about. It immediately caught the attention of Kalipersad, who had seen the drawbacks of rote learning in the classroom and believed those channels represented the future of teaching.
He enrolled in a television production course in 1974 at The University of the West Indies. In his class were the likes of Bruce Paddington and Tony Hall, among others. For their final exam, Kalipersad and his colleagues had to go to TTT to create and film their own production. Kalipersad recorded a children’s programme.
Not long after exiting the studios he was asked whether he would like to work at TTT. Although he was still teaching at that time, it was an offer he couldn’t resist. So he put in his letter of resignation and began his media career—quite by accident, says Kalipersad.
Trustworthiness and integrity
Kalipersad never imagined that years later, he would be caught up in one of this country’s darkest chapters—the failed coup attempt on July 27, 1990.
After 17 years with TTT, Kalipersad left the station in 1991, not scarred but angry that the victims and hostages of the attempted coup were not given the acknowledgement they deserved.
He was invited to join Radio Trinidad’s team of top-notch journalists, which included Tony Fraser, Andy Johnson and Debbie Ransome. Together, they made up a power team and put together high-quality, regional outreach programmes. He became the programme manager and managed five radio stations, including Radio Tempo, Trinidad’s first all-local radio station.
He was then invited to be the editor-in-chief at the Trinidad Guardian and later became the group head of news at Caribbean Communications Network Ltd (CCN)—the first such person to hold such a portfolio at CCN.
“I realised early on that the real cache of a good journalist was his or her reputation, trustworthiness and integrity. I formed good relationships and sources, but the lines were clear; we weren’t friends,” says Kalipersad.
“As a journalist, I sought to focus on getting the reporting right. As an editor, I got involved in the entire process, working with not only the reporters but with the sub-editors (I am a closet sub-editor), the graphic artists, the paginators, the whole lot. I initiated a lot of powerful stories and let the reporters pursue them.”
Sharing facts significant
to our history
Kalipersad stayed with CCN until his retirement in 2016.
“That was the climax of an exciting, intense and stressful experience,” he recalls.
On the heels of retirement came the question: what next? Kalipersad still anchors and writes, and he presents a programme on i95.5 FM, but he also wanted to be part of information sharing in “history’s greatest communication technology age”.
“I thought I could use the social and/or digital media for more than frippery ole talk and entertainment —although those have a place. Mind you, I am a mere student of history, writing what I discover about people and places that I remember have been significant to T&T’s evolution or its impact on the world,” he says
To get the material for his Instagram page, Kalipersad scours books, NALIS (National Library and Information Systems Authority), the National Archives and, of course, the Internet. The most frequent comments on his posts are: why isn’t this taught in school? and...you should write a book.
While an e-book or website might be in his future, for now, Kalipersad refers interested persons to the works of Gerard A Besson, Anthony de Verteuil, Michael Anthony, Bridget Brereton and Judy Raymond.
“I’m just the appetiser to the main course,” he says.
Although Kalipersad enjoys uncovering history, not even the prospect of time travel could entice him to return to the past.
“We are living in the greatest time in history. The 21st century has the greatest potential and the greatest diversity of options. It is the greatest communication age and the greatest time of choice. I wouldn’t want to live in any other era,” he says. “People tend to romanticise the past, but as a descendant of a slave and an indentured labourer, I cannot do that.”